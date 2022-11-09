Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Blazers for women: Versatile wear that flatter all body types

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 09, 2022 19:28 IST
Summary:

Blazers for women come in solid colours as well as prints. They can be worn at different semi formal and formal occasions.

product info
Blazers for women can be paired with jeans, trousers and skirts.

Are you one of those working professionals with a plump frame, embarrassed about your not-so-perfect body type? Are you a young mother who has had to join back work after maternity leave? Or are you 30-something mom of two haplessly juggling between work and home duties while working from home? Well, women in all such profiles must find it hard to cover their slightly imperfect body types, even so when they wear western clothes. For all such women, the solution to many of their fashion woes could be blazers!

Blazers can help hid one's flaws and give a smart overall look. Wearing blazers shows that you mean business. Women who feel slightly under confident making an office presentation can see a surge in confidence with a blazer on. If you work from home and have kids around, it is pretty likely that you would work in casual clothes. Imagine if your boss was to suddenly call a video meeting? Slipping into a blazer can be a definite way to get dressed and be presentable in a jiffy.

What's more is blazers are pretty versatile - wear. You can pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts and you are likely to look super cool. The good news is that blazers of good quality which are also decently priced are available on Amazon. We have bunched together some of them for your perusal. Do take a look.

Qiii ; Beautiful You Women's Lightweight Summer Blazer

This is a single breasted formal blazer that is a perfect option for summer season. It is a lightweight piece of garment, which comes without a lining. This slim fit blazer is a two-buttoned one is an excellent option for business meetings, as office wear, for professional gatherings and for the student community. It has a matt finish and is available in two colours - black and navy blue.

cellpic
Qiii ; Beautiful You Women's Single Breasted Formal Summer Blazer Without Lining Black
58% off 999 2,399
Buy now

NETFLIP Women's Slim Fit Cotton Office Blazer

This blazer blends comfort and style effortlessly. This slim fit blazer is made of cotton (35%) and polyester (65%) blend and, hence, super comfortable to wear even in the summer. It is also a rather lightweight piece of garment. What's more is that the moderate thickness of its fabric makes this jacket wearable even in a mildly cold weather. It is an ideal all-weather garment - soft fabric, comfortable fitting, blended fabrics for elasticity and soft feel - all come together rather well.

cellpic
NETFLIP Women's Comfort and Style Regular Slim Fit Cotton Solid Office Blazer with Pocket for Business Lady (Size_XL)
53% off 799 1,699
Buy now

KARF Women's Regular Fit Single Breasted Blazer

This is a regular fit blazer and can be worn by women with all kinds of body types. It is a single breasted blazer, ideal for different semi formal occasions. Wear it to your graduation ceremony or debate competition at college and you will look smart. Wear it over a skirt at an office meeting and feel confident making a presentation. It is available in two colours - blue and black. It should only be dry cleaned.

cellpic
KARF Women's Regular Fit Single Breasted Blazer (Ram_Black_Small)
68% off 1,355 4,250
Buy now

SUSIELADY Womens Casual Jacket Casual Work Blazer

Here's another casual wear work blazer that can easily double up as a casual wear in non work environment as well. While this is ideal as a slim fit blazer for the ‘business lady’ in you, pair it with a t-shirt or a blouse and jeans and you are sure to turn heads. It is made of 80% polyester and is, hence, easy to maintain. It looks rather elegant; simple yet very classy.

cellpic
SUSIELADY Womens Notched Lapel Pocket Single Button Casual Work Office Blazer Jacket Slim Fit Blazer for Business Lady
8,437
Buy now

Womens 3/4 Sleeve Lightweight Office Blazer

The makers have called this a ‘Boyfriend Blazer’ for a reason. It is peppy and oh-so-casual while being a proper blazer in cut and design. Unlike regular blazers that are usually available in solid colours, this one features floral prints making it rather flamboyant. It is available in five different prints and in four different colours.

cellpic
Womens 3/4 Sleeve Lightweight Office Work Suit Jacket Boyfriend Blazer, White, Large
35% off 5,853 8,999
Buy now

Price of blazers for wome at a glance:

ProductPrice
Qiii ; Beautiful You Women's Lightweight Summer Blazer 2,399.00
NETFLIP Women's Slim Fit Cotton Office Blazer 1,699.00
KARF Women's Regular Fit Single Breasted Blazer 4,250.00
SUSIELADY Womens Casual Jacket Casual Work Blazer 8,437.00
Womens 3/4 Sleeve Lightweight Office Blazer 9,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

