Checkered shirts for men look uber stylish and fashionable

Shirts for men are an everyday apparel that look good and flattering. Among them, apparel with checkered pattern have a distinct and flattering appeal. The checkered pattern has been in vogue ever since and will continue to be in style for years to come. Such shirts, available in cotton fabric, are the best bet to wear all year round. You must look for fabric that is breathable, lightweight and comfortable to wear. It must keep you cool and at ease to power through the blistering summer season.
If you're looking for some celebrity-style inspiration, then actor Siddharth Malhotra's look from Tuesday will fascinate you. A simple garment that ranks high on smartness and style quotient, checkered shirts are what you must invest in to ace the style game effortlessly. If you're looking for some options, then we have help ready for you. Below you will find a list of options that will make for lovely additions to your wardrobe. Take a look.
Jai Textiles Checkered Shirt
A slim fit shirt, this one features a classic collar and long sleeves. The material composition of this garment is 100% cotton that is soft to touch and breathable too. It is available in quite a few colour options, giving the user many options to choose from. A must-have addition to your closet, it can be your go-to everyday garment to look smart and handsome.
American Eagle Regular Shirt
A stylish checkered shirt from American Eagle, this one comes in a regular fit and looks uber stylish. It features two pockets in the front and has an amazing fit. You can wear this shirt to multiple occasions - in your daily wear, to your workplace, when heading out for casual outings and more. Like every checkered shirt, this one too will spruce up your style quotient quite effortlessly.
Oxolloxo Checkered Shirt
This grey-coloured checkered shirt has long sleeves. It is made from cotton fabric that is of high quality and is soft to touch too. You will find one pocket on the front of this apparel. A garment that ranks high on comfort factor, you can wear this in all season round to look smart and elegant. You can machine wash this apparel.
Nora Nico Casual Shirt
This slim fit shirt for men sports a classy checkered pattern. Made from good quality cotton fabric, this one is durable and breathable too. A smart shirt, you can wear it on an everyday basis or even when going out to casual parties. This one too has long sleeves, and hence you can wear it all year long, looking all dashing.
Dennis Lingo Men Casual Shirt
This casual shirt for men is made of 100% premium quality cotton fabric that feels soft to touch and is breathable too. It has a slim fit and is available in two colour options. It sports a classic collar, a checkered pattern and also has long sleeves. You can machine wash this shirt. Besides, it can be the perfect everyday wear in which you can feel comfortable and at the same time look super smart too.
Price of checkered shirts for men at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|JAI TEXTILES Men's
|₹440.00
|AMERICAN EAGLE
|₹1,798.00
|oxolloxo Men's
|₹734.00
|Nora NICO Cotton
|₹698.25
|Dennis Lingo Men Casual Shirt
|₹629.00
