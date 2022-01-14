Denim jackets look cool and refreshing, take cue from actor Kartik Aryan

Denim jackets are evergreen and a wardrobe staple. They have a cool and breezy vibe about them and lend an edge to the personality of the wearer. They can be paired with almost any attire and continue to be popular to date for a reason. It is one of those apparels which can be found in almost everyone's wardrobe. They keep one warm too. A utility and comfort wear, it is almost commonplace to find a slew of denim jackets in one's wardrobe. Recently, actor Kartik Aryan too was papped sporting a denim jacket. Needless to say, he looked uber cool and refreshing. In case, you too are looking for a addition of denim jacket to your wardrobe then scroll through the list below to find our top picks. The best part is you can choose from a range of colours to choose from. Happy shopping.1. Svensson &amp; Co. Men's Cotton Relaxed Solid Denim Jacket

Made from 100% cotton, this denim jacket has a regular fit and looks super cool. It is available in three colour variants and all of them have two pockets in the front and button closure. It keeps one warm and help one look stylish too. It is machine washable.2. VOXATI Men's Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is available in a slew of striking and pleasant colours. It comes in a slim fit and has a button closure. The fit is comfortable and the fabric is of fine quality. It is recommended to gently wash this piece of apparel.3. MONTREZ Full Sleeve Solid Men Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is available in two colour variants - dark blue and light blue - and makes for a stylish statement wear. It comes in regular fit and has a button closure. The fabric's quality is premium and is likely to last you many seasons.4. Urbano Fashion Men's Regular Fit Washed Full Sleeve Denim Jacket

This denim jacket has 100% mercerised denim cotton fabric. It comes in a regular fit and is available in four striking colour variants. It has buttons in the front and two dummy chest pockets. It looks stylish and has a cool vibe and feel to it. It can be machine washed. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

