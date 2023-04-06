Sign out
  • Do you have a fuller figure and don't experiment with clothes? Try body shapers

Do you have a fuller figure and don't experiment with clothes? Try body shapers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 06, 2023 12:16 IST

Summary:

Body shapers are great for plump women who feel embarrassed to wear body-fitting clothes. These garments compress fat to give shape to the body.

Body shapers can make one look slim and trim.

Body shapers, also known as shapewear, are undergarments designed to provide a smoother and more toned appearance to the body. They are made from a stretchy material such as spandex or nylon and are designed to fit tightly to the body, compressing and smoothing out any bumps or bulges. Body shapers come in a variety of styles, including bodysuits, high-waisted shorts, and shaping tanks. They are often worn under tight-fitting clothing such as dresses, pants and skirts to create a streamlined silhouette.

While body shapers can provide a temporary solution to achieving a more toned appearance, they are not a substitute for exercise and a healthy diet. Ultimately, the decision to wear body shapers is a personal one. They definitely help boost confidence in the short term. We have curated a list of some of the best body shapers from Amazon. Do take a look and add some to your cart. You wont regret them.

High Waisted Tummy Tucker Women Belly Fat Shapewear

This shapewear is designed to give you a slimmer, more streamlined look by targeting your tummy and thighs. This full body shapewear for women features advanced slimming technology that helps smooth out bulges and create a more flattering silhouette. With its high-waisted design, it also helps to provide extra support and control for your midsection. Whether you're looking to enhance your figure under a dress or wear it on its own, this shapewear is an excellent choice for anyone looking to feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin.

High Waisted Tummy Tucker Women Belly Fat Shapewear for Full Body Shapewear for Women Tummy and Thigh Slimming Technology (L, Full Black)
4.4 (152)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

ADORNA Cotton Spandex Blend Body Bracer Shapewear for Women

This shapewear for women is a comfortable and effective way to shape and slim your body. Made from a soft and stretchable cotton spandex blend, it offers tummy control while providing full coverage for thighs and back. The adjustable strap ensures a snug and comfortable fit, making it easy to wear under any outfit. Whether you're looking for a quick slimming solution or a long-term body shaping solution, this shapewear has got you covered.

ADORNA Women Cotton Spandex Blend Body Bracer for Thighs, Back, Tummy - Soft Stretchable Tummy Control with Adjustable Strap for Full Body Shaping and Slimming, (Beige, XL)
3.7 (7,449)
43% off
876 1,525
Buy now

CURVEAR Body Shaper for Women Tummy Tucker Control High Waisted Belly Fat Shapewear

This body shaper is a versatile shapewear piece designed for women who want to achieve a slimmer, more toned appearance. Its high-waisted design effectively targets the tummy area while also providing thigh slimming and butt lifting benefits. With its advanced belly fat control technology, this body shaper ensures a smooth, seamless look under any outfit. It is made from comfortable and breathable materials, making it suitable for everyday wear. Achieve a full-body slimming effect with this garment.

CURVEAR Body Shaper for Women Tummy Tucker Control High Waisted Belly Fat Shapewear Shorts Butt Lifter Thigh Slimming Technology Full Body Slim Waist Trainer Shorts (M, Grey)
Get Price

Clovia Women's 4-in-1 Shaper - Tummy, Back, Thighs, Hips

Clovia women's 4-in-1 shaper is designed to provide comprehensive shaping and support for your tummy, back, thighs, and hips. Made of comfortable and stretchable fabric, this shapewear is perfect for daily wear, gym sessions, or special occasions. The targeted compression zones offer firm control and contouring, creating a smooth and streamlined silhouette. The shaper also features a high waistband that prevents rolling or slipping, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit all day long. With this garment, you can confidently flaunt your curves and feel confident in any outfit.

Clovia Women's 4-in-1 Shaper - Tummy, Back, Thighs, Hips (SW0025R24_Beige_S/M)
3.6 (39)
39% off
609 999
Buy now

Clovia Women's 4-in-1 Shaper - Tummy, Back, Thighs, Hips

This is another body shaper from Clovia brand which is is a revolutionary product designed to target four different areas of the body: tummy, back, thighs, and hips. Made with soft, breathable fabric, this shaper provides all-day comfort while sculpting your silhouette. It features a high-waist design to smoothen out the tummy area and provide support to the lower back. The thigh and hip areas are targeted with special panels that compress and lift, giving you a more toned appearance. The shaper is a must-have for any woman looking to enhance her curves and boost her confidence.

Clovia Women's 4-in-1 Body Shaper (SW0007P13_Black_L/XL)
3.6 (1,776)
50% off
699 1,399
Buy now
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

