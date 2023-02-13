Ethnic wear for girls spells grace and elegance, look flattering too

Adults love dressing up girls and when it comes to ethnic wear, the fun quotient only increases manifold. Whether it is a sharara and kurti or kurti and salwar, they bring out the best in girls. The latter almost look so ethereal and beautiful. Besides, one can always dial up or down the look with the help of accessories like a stack of bangles, earrings, choker necklaces and so on. A pair of juttis and sandals also complement the look really well.

Besides, ethnic wear dresses have a feel good factor about them. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a few ethnic wear dresses for girls and see them shine bright in them. We have curated a list for you, take a look below.

Bitiya By Bhama Girl's Silk Kurta & Palazzo & Dupatta

This casual kurta set is made of 100% cotton fabric. Super easy breezy and comfortable to slip into, girls will love wearing this and look beautiful too. The colour combination of green and pink stands out. There are other colour options also available in this. One can throw on a pair of matching juttis to round off the look in style.