From football jerseys and flip-flops to bold colours, Brazilcore is taking over the streets this summer

Brazilcore is the fashion trend inspired by Brazil's football heritage and vibrant colours. What began as a football-inspired aesthetic during international tournaments has now evolved into one of the biggest streetwear trends of the season. From oversized jerseys and denim shorts to flip-flops and bold green-and-yellow hues, Brazilcore is all about creating a comfortable yet stylish wardrobe for hot summer days.

Brazilcore brings football-inspired fashion to everyday style with bold colours, oversized jerseys, denim, and comfy summer essentials (Pintrest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Brazilcore blends athletic clothing with casual and fashion-forward pieces for an elevated everyday look.

Brazilcore is the fashion trend that dominates summer

From celebrity wardrobes to global sporting events, fashion trends often emerge from cultural moments. Brazilcore is one such trend, inspired by Brazil's football culture and known for its vibrant colours, sporty staples, and laid-back, carefree vibe that's perfect for summer.

The trend combines athletic pieces with bold colours to create effortlessly cool outfits.

Look is centred around the following:

Oversized football jerseys

Bright yellow, green and blue colour palettes

Denim shorts and relaxed trousers

Flip-flops and sporty sneakers

Vintage-inspired accessories

Key elements of Brazilcore fashion:

Oversized football jerseys

The football jersey is the signature piece of Brazilcore that is known for its vintage-inspired design and its modern oversized fit. you may pair them with denim shorts, cargo trousers, or mini skirts.

Options for Flipkart:

Denim bottoms

Relaxed denim shorts, baggy jeans, or distressed denim balance the sporty vibe while keeping the outfit casual.

Options from Flipkart:

Flip-flops

Minimal flip-flops have become one of the biggest footwear trends this season. Pair them with oversized jerseys or relaxed co-ords for an effortless summer outfit.

Options from Flipkart:

Sneakers

Classic white sneakers, retro trainers, or football-inspired trainers complete the Brazilcore aesthetic while adding comfort.

Options from Flipkart:

Colours that define Brazilcore

While the trend takes inspiration from Brazil's national colours, you can personalise it by mixing:

Lime green with white

Yellow with denim

Royal blue with beige

Green with black

White with colourful accessories

Frequently Asked Questions What is Brazilcore fashion? Brazilcore is a fashion trend inspired by Brazil's football culture that features oversized jerseys, bold colours, relaxed silhouettes, and sporty accessories.

Why is Brazilcore trending? The trend has gained popularity due to the rise of football-inspired fashion and celebrity influence.

What colours are associated with Brazilcore? Yellow, green, blue, and white are the signature colours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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