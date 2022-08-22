Grab a minimum discount of 50% on t-shirts, shorts, track and utility pants

Summary:
When it comes to daily wear clothes, it is never a bad time to go shopping. Why, you may ask? Well, that is because daily wear items are fast-moving items, which means they see a lot of wear and tear and are most likely to be discarded in no time. Hence, it is always a wise thing to keep fresh stock in place. So, when it comes to daily wear shorts, t-shirts, regular pants, track pants etc, having a few extra pairs never hurts.
If you are convinced with our argument then Amazon is a great place to begin one's search and actually pick up few. That is because there are amazing discounts. There is a discount of 50% and more on a whole range of clothing items for men.
We have bunched together few such products which, we think, you should definitely check out and pick some of them as well.
Red Tape Men's Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt
This smart-looking blue t-shirt is available at a discount of whopping 65%. The colour mentioned by the makers is ‘Aqua Marl’ and there aren't any more colours in this style of t-shirt. This regular fit t-shirt is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and there ?? promises both comfort as well as ease of use. This is a half sleeved t-shirt and comes with a buttoned front.
Diverse Men's Slim Fit
This pair of shorts is available in seven different shades including grey, brown, white, black, khaki to name a few. These slim fit shorts have been made using 100% cotton fabric and features a zip fly and button closure. It has four pockets; two front slant pockets and back patch pockets. The waistband comes with belt loops. The sizes start from 30 and go up to 38. There is a discount of 59% on this pair of shorts.
Red Tape Men's Classic Fit Shirt
This shirt for men is available in nine different styles, though all are striped full shirt for men. Some of the names include Sea Blue, Dark Navy, light blue and white. This classic fit shirt is made using 100% cotton fabric and is hence very comfortable to wear even in summers and sweaty monsoon months. It has a button down collar pattern. Sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. There is a discount of 70% on these shirts.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Regular Track Pants
This pair of track pants is available in eight different colours including olive, Coal Grey, Old Navy, Prime Monsoon among others. This regular fit track pants is made using polyester fabric and can be machine washed. While it is dubbed track pants by the makers, it is a versatile wear and can be worn by a host of occasions like brunch dates, shopping sprees, family luncheons, etc. This has a discount of 73% on it.
Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
This is an absolutely handsome pair of trousers that should definitely adorn a man's wardrobe. These slim fit trousers are available in only one colour - brown. It is made of the following fabric and combination - 66% polyester, 32% rayon and 2% spandex. It features a flat front and is an ideal choice of a garment for formal occasions. It is only available in 38 size. There is a discount of 55% on it.
|Product
|Price
|Red Tape Men's Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt
|₹1,999.00
|Diverse Men's Slim Fit
|₹1,199.00
|Red Tape Men's Classic Fit Shirt
|₹2,999.00
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Men's Regular Track Pants
|₹1,999.00
|Peter England Men's Slim Work Utility Pants
|₹1,999.00
