Hats for men: Stylish fashion accessories that protect against harsh UV rays

India is mostly a hot and humid country where we have to learn to deal with sun's harsh rays. But how often have we seen men and women sporting a hat? Rarely. When it comes to shielding ourselves from sun's intense and harsh ultra violet rays, we have historically taken the help of sun umbrellas and caps. Even in sartorial sense, hats make for a great fashion accessory but are rarely seen in India.

However, all that may be changing after all. Well, weaving a hat definitely adds to one's charisma and makes one look rather smart and confident. Wear a simple shirt with a pair of jeans and formal shoes and team it with a classic hat and you are sure to look super stylish and classy.

Wearing a hat is not just about style. It also protects one from exposure to harmful ultra violet rays. If we have convinced you to try them out and add them to your wardrobe, then we would like to inform you that it is easy to buy them as well. We have curated a list of quality hats from Amazon. Do take a look.

Pelo Fedora Hat for Men

This is a stylish Fedora (a hat made of felt and one that has a creased crown) hat that is soft to touch and comfortable to wear. It is a beautiful sun and protection hat that provides protection against ultra violet rays as well. It has a fitted style and has been made using light and airy woven material. It is also a durable product and will stay with you for many years. It is a free size hat and can be worn by any man/boy above 14 years. It is versatile wear and is perfect to be worn at the beach, pool, party etc. There is a 41% discount on this product.