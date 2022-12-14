Laptop bags for women: Go for ones that look striking and offer decent space

A laptop bag is a must-have now that most offices have opened up. One can choose a laptop bag depending on one's job profile. From business-like to casual ones, options galore in this category. One must look for spacious compartments so that keeping the device in and taking it out is not much of a problem. Besides, it must be big enough and have enough compartments to carry all the laptop-related accessories like earphones, pen drives, chargers etc. There are many options available online. We have rounded up some of them from Amazon for women.

You can expect something quirky for college-goers, some bags with an out-and-out business-like appeal and some which are high on style quotient. Most of them come with straps that are adjustable, padded and detachable. Scroll on to take a look at picks.



The House of Tara Laptop Sling Messenger Bag

This laptop sling messenger bag is classy and chic. It is one-of-a-kind, thanks to its striking appearance. The infusion of multiple colours, embellishments and the handloom fabric stand out, and how! It is a more suitable option for women who are college-goers, as it has a slightly more casual appeal. There are multiple colour options in this bag. Besides, the strap of this bag is adjustable, broad and detachable.