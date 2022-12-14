Laptop bags for women: Go for ones that look striking and offer decent space

Summary:
A laptop bag is a must-have now that most offices have opened up. One can choose a laptop bag depending on one's job profile. From business-like to casual ones, options galore in this category. One must look for spacious compartments so that keeping the device in and taking it out is not much of a problem. Besides, it must be big enough and have enough compartments to carry all the laptop-related accessories like earphones, pen drives, chargers etc. There are many options available online. We have rounded up some of them from Amazon for women.
You can expect something quirky for college-goers, some bags with an out-and-out business-like appeal and some which are high on style quotient. Most of them come with straps that are adjustable, padded and detachable. Scroll on to take a look at picks.
The House of Tara Laptop Sling Messenger Bag
This laptop sling messenger bag is classy and chic. It is one-of-a-kind, thanks to its striking appearance. The infusion of multiple colours, embellishments and the handloom fabric stand out, and how! It is a more suitable option for women who are college-goers, as it has a slightly more casual appeal. There are multiple colour options in this bag. Besides, the strap of this bag is adjustable, broad and detachable.
DailyObjects Vegan Leather Handmade Laptop Messenger Bag
This handmade laptop messenger bag is made from vegan leather. It looks stylish and features a cute print on it. It has a large compartment and comes with an adjustable and broad strap that makes it super convenient to carry anywhere. It is slim, lightweight and compact in size and makes for a must buy for sure. There's 47% off on it as well at the moment.
ZOUK Laptop Bag
This handmade and vegan laptop bag with an eye-catching print on it will make you want to own it. It can be carried as a handbag and also comes with a removable strap. The material used on the outside is faux leather and the inner material of this bag is polyester. There are many colour options available in this one.
ZAINTO laptop bags
This laptop bag comes in pretty pink colour and can be carried as a handbag and a sling bag too. It is spacious enough and comes with a small pouch-sized additional bag to carry all your laptop-related accessories. It is very stylish and is waterproof and lightweight too. It can easily carry a device with a screen size up to 15.6 inches.
Probus Polyester 13/14/15.6 inch Laptop Messenger Bag
This colourblock laptop messenger bag makes for a stylish pick. It is spacious, easy to carry, lightweight and has been carefully handcrafted with fine quality polyester material. It is big enough to carry a device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. The strap of this bag is adjustable, removable and padded too for convenient handling of it.
|Laptop bags for women
|Price
|The House of Tara Laptop Sling Messenger Bag
|₹1,799.00
|DailyObjects Vegan Leather Handmade Laptop Messenger Bag
|₹3,199.00
|ZOUK Laptop Bag
|₹4,863.00
|ZAINTO laptop bags
|₹4,999.00
|Probus Polyester 13/14/15.6 inch Laptop Messenger Bag
|₹1,799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.