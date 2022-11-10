Long coats for women: Fashion staple to keep you warm in winters

Till a couple of years ago, no one in India really wore long coats. However, with exposure to western culture and movies and with the easy accessibility, long coats have seriously caught on with women. Not only are they fashionable, in many places in northern India where mercury drops to 1 or 2 degree celsius and in the Himalayan regions that witness sub-zero temperatures, these coats can be essentials as well.

When it comes to fashion, this garment has a sophisticated vibe to it. You may be in a pair of everyday jeans and t-shirt or even a tracksuit but the moment you throw on a long coat, it immediately affords a chic on-the-go look. This is a very versatile attire and works very well with all kinds of garments - jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses. We have bunched together a list of such long coats for women from Amazon, which you are sure to like them. Check them out.

Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat

This pea coats for women in classic design is meant to be worn in wintertime in India and will keep you cosy all-day long. This coat has a thick shell outer layer that provides additional warmth. This is a double breasted pea coat that can shield you from strong winds. It comes with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs and can be styled in many different ways.