Long coats for women: Fashion staple to keep you warm in winters

Summary:
Till a couple of years ago, no one in India really wore long coats. However, with exposure to western culture and movies and with the easy accessibility, long coats have seriously caught on with women. Not only are they fashionable, in many places in northern India where mercury drops to 1 or 2 degree celsius and in the Himalayan regions that witness sub-zero temperatures, these coats can be essentials as well.
When it comes to fashion, this garment has a sophisticated vibe to it. You may be in a pair of everyday jeans and t-shirt or even a tracksuit but the moment you throw on a long coat, it immediately affords a chic on-the-go look. This is a very versatile attire and works very well with all kinds of garments - jeans, trousers, skirts and dresses. We have bunched together a list of such long coats for women from Amazon, which you are sure to like them. Check them out.
Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat
This pea coats for women in classic design is meant to be worn in wintertime in India and will keep you cosy all-day long. This coat has a thick shell outer layer that provides additional warmth. This is a double breasted pea coat that can shield you from strong winds. It comes with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs and can be styled in many different ways.
CURLBIUTY Women Swing Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat Winter
This is a swing long coat, which means that if you were to turn, this coat will swirl ever so gently. It is a flared coat, not straight. This pea coat is a double breasted outerwear with a lapel collar. This mid-long winter coat comes with open side-seam pockets. This swing coat has two hidden pockets, a defined waist, an A-Line silhouette that provides all-day comfort and warmth while keeping it pretty. It is available in red, it looks rather glamorous.
Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter
Here's another winter long coat, which is less formal than the one listed above. This is a double breasted trench coat which comes with a beige belt. This coat is designed to keep women warm and comfy. It has a thick shell outer layer that provides additional warmth. This is a windproof pea coat with storm flap closure that is designed to keep out the wind and all the dust and particles. It comes with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs.
Pro-tex Stylish Full Sleeve Winter Coat for Women
This is a stylish winter long coat. This regular fit is a casual winter wear for women. It has a long slender sleeves that gives this woollen coat a slim fit look. This smart-looking long coat is available in 15 different solid and self printed colours. This is warm and comfortable to wear and feels good on the skin. This is a must-have attire.
Wantdo Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter
Here's a long coat with a vintage design and cut. It is bound to remind you of the early 20th century Europe and England. This is also a double breasted pea coat, especially meant for winter. It also is a mid-long trench coat with belt. This double breasted pea coat that can used to shield oneself from strong winds. It has a removable belt and adjustable cuffs.
|Product
|Price
|Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat
|₹2,599.00
|CURLBIUTY Women Swing Double Breasted Wool Pea Coat Winter
|₹25,999.00
|Popuppataka Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter
|₹2,599.00
|Pro-tex Stylish Full Sleeve Winter Coat for Women
|₹12,459.00
|Wantdo Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat Winter
|₹25,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.