Long sleeve tops for women are what you need in this weather

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 19:17 IST

It's time to introduce some nice long sleeve top for women in wardrobe. They will be perfect for the weather right now.

Long sleeve top for women can be worn all year round.

Colder months are round the corner. However, in north India, the weather right now is somewhere in between - which means one can't wear out-and-out summer clothes and nor opt for winter clothes. For this weather, it is perfect for women to wear long sleeve tops. There are many options available on Amazon. We navigated through a lot of them to round up some picks for you. And guess what? We found some striking apparels that are comfortable to wear, have flattering fits and, at the same time, look super stylish. You can wear them in your daily wear to your office, parties, holidays and whatnot!

The fabric they are made from are of good quality. Besides, there are colour options available in some of them as well. To check out our favourites, we suggest you scroll down immediately and add some or all of them to your cart right away.

TWINLIGHT Women's Long Sleeve Net Top
If you like to keep your look simple and elegant, then this top for women will suit your sensibilities. It is made of net fabric and has full sleeves. It is available in a slew of solid colours that look striking and pretty. The fit of this garment is flattering to say the least. It can be worn in daily wear to office, parties and so on.

TWINLIGHT Women's Long Sleeve Net Top (X-Large, RED)
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

Elyraa Women's Casual Long Sleeve Western Top for Women/Girls
Amp up your style statement in this striking top for women. This one has long sleeves and is stylish. Its material composition is 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric. A comfortable and flattering garment, women from different age groups will look like a diva in this one. There are many colours options too that one can find in this garment.

Elyraa Women's Casual Long Sleeve Western Top for Women/Girls (Medium, Black)
64% off
399 1,099
Buy now

MIZAGO Women's Top
This top for women is available in olive, green and pink colours. It has bishop sleeves and a V neck line. A simple and chic apparel, women will to wear this to parties, workplace, after party and many other occasions. The fabric it is made from is polyester and it is super comfortable to wear as well. Besides, it may also fetch you a string of compliments.

MIZAGO Women's Top (Large, Olive)
50% off
599 1,199
Buy now

Shasmi Women's White Ballon Long Sleeve, Crew Neck Tops
This stylish top for women has balloon sleeves made of lace material. It is available in a slew of solid colours. One can throw a strand of long necklaces on this garment to further amp up the overall look. It has a crew neckline. Besides, the fabrics it is made from are 95% polyester and 5% spandex. Get this one for yourself asap.

Shasmi Women's Pink Ballon Long Sleeve, Crew Neck Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouses T Shirts (Shree Top 29 Light Pink XL)
72% off
499 1,799
Buy now

Greciilooks Women's Round Neck Tank Top
This round neck top for women is stylish and a classy one. It has a round neck and has long sleeves. Made from rayon fabric, this one feels soft and comfortable on skin. The print that features on this top looks eye-catching and super striking. Besides, there are two colour options in this top - black and orange. It will make for a lovely addition indeed.

Greciilooks Women's Round Neck Tank Top Sexy Stylish Women Top Full Long Sleeve Knitted Solid Rayon Tops(Black_L) (Large, Orange)
84% off
369 2,299
Buy now

Price of long sleeves top for women at a glance:

ApparelPrice
TWINLIGHT Women's Long Sleeve Net Top 1,999.00
Elyraa Women's Casual Long Sleeve Western Top 1,099.00
MIZAGO Women's Top 1,199.00
Shasmi Women's White Ballon Long Sleeve Tops 1,799.00
Greciilooks Women's Round Neck Tank Top
2,299.00

