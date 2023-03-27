Metallic nail paints are perfect to glam up any look By Shreya Garg

Contrary to the popular perception that it's hard to impress women or uplift their mood, it is the small gestures that can go a long way. Fashion accessories like nail paints are one of the few things that can serve as the perfect pick-me-up factor. A good nail paint can simply delight women and make them feel good about themselves. The ones that come with a metallic finish are even more desirable. They come with an alluring sheen that looks pretty. If you're a woman who has been on the lookout for some really cool shades, then our favorites below will definitely interest you. No matter what your skin type is, we are sure our selections will have something for everyone.



The best part is the listed formulations are fade- and chip-resistant. The paint is likely to stay intact for days. So, what are you waiting for? Paint your nails in different hues of yellow, red and blue.



COLORESSENCE Matte & Metallic Nail Paint - First Party

Paint your nails in beautiful shades available in this nail paint. Just one coat and you will get attractive-looking nails. The paint has a metallic finish and the sheen of the formulation makes it stand out. You won't have to worry about applying too many coats or the nail paint tapering off after some point of time. Besides, it is a cruelty - and paraben-free formulation.

Lenphor Chrome Finish Nail Paint, Metallic Chrome Shine Nail Colour

This nail polish is available in many striking colour options. The nail colour has a metallic finish and dries quickly. It is fade-resistant and long lasting as well. Women will love how just in one stroke they will be able to get attractive-looking nails. The formulation is free from paraben and paraffin. It comes in the form of gel.

Color Fx Premium Non-Toxic Nail Polish with Metallic Finish in Nude

This nail polish is available in metallic finish. It comes in a sizzling colour variant of nude. Free from Triphenyl Phosphate, this one is chip resistant and cruelty free as well. Just one coat of nail polish will get you the nails of your dreams. The colour will suit all skin tones and is long lasting too.

DeBelle French Cheer Gel Nail Polish Combo Set Of 6

This combo of six nail polishes is what you need to make your nails look attractive at all times. The formulations come with a nice sheen and in the form of gel. The flat wide brush of the nail paint makes it super easy to apply the formulation evenly over the nails. Made from the goodness of Seaweed extracts and other natural ingredients, this combo is a good pick indeed.

Beromt Crushed Metallic Foils Nail Polish, Glitter Nail Paint This nail polish is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It is a 100% pure crushed metallic foil nail polish made from high quality ingredients that are safe. The formulation has a high sheen. It can do a great job in just a coat and if you're looking for a more dark effect, then a second coat will work wonders. The nail paint comes with two stainless steel agitator balls that move up and down as well as through the fluid to ensure the nail polish is thoroughly mixed.