Mochi shoes look stylish, are comfortable and lightweight too

We all look for similar features in a pair of shoes. A pair of shoes that is comfortable, lightweight, durable are the things that one look for in a pair of shoes. One of the most easy to wear kind if shoes is loafers. Easy to slip into and get out of, loafers look trendy and chic. No matter what the occasion, you can wear this versatile pair of footwear everywhere - in daily wear and when going out on formal occasions. Besides, be it Indian wear or western, a pair of loafers can do justice to all kinds of looks.

If you're looking to buy loafers that have simple and elegant designs, then our selections below from Mochi will come in handy. They are also budget-friendly. They also make for great gifting options. Scroll on to see our picks.

Mochi Mens 71-8490 Loafer Flat

This pair of loafers is designed for men. Made from leather material, there are two colour options available in this one - tan and black. The sole of the footwear is made from thermoplastic elastomers. This slip-on pair of loafers is easy to wear and comfortable to walk into. The best part is the loafers are lightweight and durable.