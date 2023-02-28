Mufti shirts for men rank high on comfort, fit and fabric quality

Summary:
There's simply no reason why a man would not want to introduce another fine addition of shirt to his wardrobe. Even if he has about 50 odd shirts hanging in his wardrobe, there's always room for more. Shirts are a wardrobe staple that men wear both in casual and formal wear, throughout the season and on different occasions. So, building a good and enviable collection is only warranted. Some men love solid coloured shirts and some are more inclined towards printed ones. Having said that, the endeavour should be to include all kinds to break the monotony and elevate style quotient. If you prioritise fabric quality and good fit over anything else before buying a shirt, then one such brand that caters to both the requirements is Mufti.
We have shortlisted some of the shirts from the brand from Amazon. They come in colour variants and are durable too. To take a closer look at our selections, scroll down.
MUFTI Mens Half Sleeves Slim Fit Shirts
This slim fit shirt for men is available in two colours - yellow and sky blue. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is breathable and of good quality. Perfect for everyday wear, this shirt will look good on men from varying age groups. It has half sleeves and has a pocket in the front as well.
Mufti Men Shirt
This shirt for men is available in a flattering slim fit. It is a perfect casual wear option and it features a nice pattern over it that looks eye-catching. It has full sleeves and comes with a regular collar. Available in navy-white colour combination, this one will elevate the look of men in a jiffy. You can wear it to parties, workplaces and get-togethers to look elegant.
MUFTI Solid Cotton Slim Fit Mens Casual Shirt
If you want to walk in summer of 2023 in style, then this casual shirt for men will make for a great pick. It is made from good quality cotton fabric that is breathable and soft. Available in slim fit, it will look flattering on men irrespective of their body type. It has two chest pockets and the striking blue colour of the apparel stands out. Perfect to wear on casual occasions, this one is a must buy.
MUFTI Mens Full Sleeves Slim Fit Shirts
A nice black shirt with a flattering fit and the one that features a floral print on it is always a welcome addition to a man’s wardrobe. This one has full sleeves and is made from 100% cotton fabric. Men can wear this in casual wear and ace the look in it. The apparel can be worn on holidays and when in the mood to relax and unwind, as it has an easy-breezy appeal to it.
MUFTI Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeves Shirts
This slim fit shirt features a checkered print on it. Available in black colour, this one has full sleeves and is made from cotton fabric that allows air to pass through it. It comes with a classic colour. A cool and smart casual wear option, men from different age groups will look dapper in this one. It will make for a great addition to one's collection.
|Product
|Price
|MUFTI Mens Yellow Half Sleeves Slim Fit Shirts
|₹ 979
|Mufti Men's Slim Fit Shirt (MFS-12863-O_Navy-White M)
|₹ 1,029
|MUFTI Solid Cotton Slim Fit Mens Casual Shirt (Blue, Large)
|₹ 2,799
|MUFTI Mens Black Full Sleeves Slim Fit Shirts
|₹ 1,049
|MUFTI Mens Black Slim Fit Full Sleeves Shirts
|₹ 2,399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.