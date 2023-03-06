Park Avenue shirts for men promise flattering fits, great quality fabrics

Summary:
A good quality shirt makes all the difference. Its fabric should be crisp, its fit should be flattering and it should have an overall stylish appeal. It's one of the menswear mainstays that you can wear for years on end. Whether worn as an innerwear or outerwear, a shirt should always rank high on comfort and style quotients. One of the brands that offers a great collection in the formal wear segment is Park Avenue. You just know from first glance that the shirt will elevate your style. One can find a good mix of both solid, printed and checkered shirts in the brand.
We have rounded up some shirts from Amazon below. What we can assure you of is that they will make you feel confident in your skin and that will reflect in your body language. So, next time you have an interview to crack or a presentation where you need to steal the show, throw on one of these shirts to make a statement.
Park Avenue Men Shirt
If you're someone who prioritizes the quality of fabric, then this shirt will be a right pick for you. Available in blue and white colour options, this one has half sleeves and is perfect for summer wear. When heading out for that important presentation, throw this on and look stylish as ever. Besides, the fabric is super breathable. You will feel comfortable in this garment.
Park Avenue Medium Blue Shirt
This shirt for men is made from good quality cotton fabric. It has full sleeves and is super comfortable, lightweight and stylish. It features a stripe pattern all over it and has a chest pocket too. Available in Medium Blue colour, this one deserves a spot in your wardrobe. The fit of the garment is also flattering to say the least.
Park Avenue Men's Solid Slim Shirt (PMSX14478-R4_Red M)
Another addition of a solid colour shirt never hurts anyone, right? This one is available in slim fit, has full sleeves, features a chest pocket and comes in a stunning variant of red colour. It will look good on men from different age groups and skin tones. You can wear it on formal occasions to leave a stellar impression on the onlookers.
Park Avenue Dark Blue Shirt
This shirt from Park Avenue is available in slim fit. It is available in dark blue colour and features stripes all over it. Made from breathable and soft cotton fabric, this one will make for a great addition to your wardrobe. It will look flattering on men indeed and has a chest pocket too. One can easily machine wash this garment.
Park Avenue Men Shirt
On first glance, men will be tempted to introduce this stunning shirt to their wardrobe. It features a checkered pattern and the infusion of multiple colours further adds to the appeal of the garment. Available in straight fit, this one will make men look charming and smart. This can be worn to formal occasions. It has a feel good vibe to it.
|Product
|Price
|Park Avenue Men's Regular Shirt (PMSL16038-B3_Blue L)
|₹ 1,209
|Park Avenue Medium Blue Shirt (Size: 39)-PMSK16166-B4
|₹ 1,269
|Park Avenue Men's Solid Slim Shirt (PMSX14478-R4_Red M)
|₹ 1,159
|Park Avenue Dark Blue Shirt (Size: 39)-PMSX16222-B8
|₹ 1,219
|Park Avenue Men's Straight Shirt (PISX00301-G6_Grey S)
|₹ 1,167
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.