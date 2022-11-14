Scarf for girls: Introduce some to amp up your everyday look

Summary:
The thing about scarves is that they can be styled in a number of ways. Most of the times they serve as the highlight of an attire and, at other times, they invariably amp up the look of the girl or woman wearing it. Available in many different styles, prints, fabrics, length, women have so many options to choose from. Another plus about scarves is that they can go well with both traditional and western outfits. And since size is not a factor, women from different age groups in a family indulge in mix and match at all times. Besides, you can even wrap them around your face to save yourself from harmful pollutants in the air.
We have rounded up some scarves for girls from Amazon. Some of them come with pendant necklaces and some come with eye-catching prints. Take a closer look at them and add them to your cart right away.
GFB Women's Viscose Multicolor Scarf
This multicolour scarf looks chic and trendy. It is made of 100% viscose material and feels super soft on skin. There are many colour options in this one and all of them look striking. One can throw the scarf on both traditional and modern attire. It will amp up the look surely. A lovely option to introduce to one’s wardrobe, this is a must have.
JMP Triangle Scarfs
This scarf for women is made from soft material. It features a beautiful print on it and is super comfortable to wear. Available in different colour variants, this one is made from good quality poly cotton fabric. It features pom pom lace at the bottom that adds to its appeal. It can be hand washed and is a must have.
Krystle Girls Stylish Printed Scarf
This printed scarf for girls will help one make a cool fashion statement. Made from soft material, what makes this one stand out is the infusion of multiple colours in it. It comes with a dainty pendant necklace too. Suitable for normal wash, this one is a cool gifting option as well. The best part is this scarf can be thrown on both traditional and western outfits.
Bratkrok Women's Floral Printed Rayon Scarf
This printed scarf for girls is made from fine quality rayon fabric. It features a floral print on it and comes in regular fit. A lightweight fabric, this one will spruce up one’s look - whether it is a traditional one or western one. Besides, there is an array of colour options available in this scarf. It is a must buy for sure.
Switchon Rayon Scarf
This tie dye scarf for women is a nice option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It comes in three colour variants - green, blue and grey. It can be wrapped over one’s face, head and neck at the same time - offering protection from a high number of pollutants in the air. Buy it as it looks stylish and is a utility item too.
|Scarf
|Price
|bratkrok Women's Floral Printed Rayon Scarf
|₹999.00
|GFB Women's viscose multicolor Scarf
|₹1,199.00
|JMP Women's & Girl's Fashionable Polycotton Printed Triangle Scarfs
|₹399.00
|Krystle Girls Stylish Printed Scarf
|₹575.00
|Switchon Rayon Scarf
|₹725.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.