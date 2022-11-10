Scarves for women are best to round off look in style

Summary:
Scarves are a cool way with which you can spice up a plain and simple outfit. No matter what season it is, one must have a collection of scarves for all seasons. Yes, scarves come in different fabrics - linen, kashmere, cotton and so on. They can be styled in different ways and come in many different prints and colours. On Amazon, there is a bunch of them. We navigated through the list to round up some options for you.
They are available in multiple colour variants and look chic. Plus, for some throwing on a scarf is comforting somehow. The best part is scarves go well with both traditional and western attire. Owning a collection of them makes immense sense in this regard. They feel more complete and assured with a scarf around the neck. Scroll down to take a look at our selections for you.
Magic Winter Neck Scarf
This neck scarf for women is perfect for winter season. It is made from high quality and durable fabric that keeps one warm and feels soft against the skin. The infusion of multiple soothing colours in this scarf look alluring. Besides, one can see tassels at the hemline of the scarf. Buy this one, for its versatile character - it will go well with different attires.
Ravaiyaa - Acrylic Hand Knitted Scarf
This hand knitted scarf is a beautiful one. Women from different age groups will be tempted to own this one. It is made from acrylic material and feels soft on skin. Available in different colour variants, this one looks chic and stylish. The texture of the fabric is superb; it immediately grabs one's attention. It can be your cool everyday scarf.
ARIJA Handwoven Woollen Winters Scarf
This scarf is perfect to throw on in winter season. It is made from acrylic material and feels very soft. Available in a striking colours of red, blue and sea green, one can wear them in daily wear to round off the look in style. The texture of the fabric is what makes this one stand out. It is a must buy.
Rhe-Ana Women's Linen Scarf Lucy
Made from 100% linen fabric and that too of top-notch quality, this scarf for women makes for a decent addition to one’s collection. You can team this scarf with any attire - be it western or Indian - it will work well. The colourblock scarf is available in three colour variants - beige, denim and grey. Besides, it can be hand washed.
Rhe-Ana Women's 100% Modal Stole Scarf
This scarf is made from 100% modal fabric. It comes in many solid colours like Mango Yellow, Lilac etc. It can be worn all the year around. Whether it is a traditional attire or a western one, this scarf can gel well with both. You can take this scarf in a number of ways, given it has a good length.
|Scarf
|Price
|Magic Winter Neck Scarf
|₹699.00
|Ravaiyaa - Attitude is everything Women's Acrylic Hand Knitted Scarf
|₹999.00
|ARIJA handwoven woollen winters scarf
|₹999.00
|Rhe-Ana Women's Linen Scarf Lucy
|₹1,099.00
|Rhe-Ana Women's 100% Modal Stole Scarf
|₹999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.