Slay the shirt dress look effortlessly just like actor Saiee Manjrekar

Shirt dresses are a popular casual wear and a must-have if you want to keep it super comfy and at the same time super fashionable. An effortless attire, shirt dresses are the go-to apparel if you want to keep it minimalistic. You can finish off the look with a pair of strappy sandals or some accessories and you will be ready in a jiffy. For those of us who sometimes want to ditch the bottom wear completely on days when we are just not in for it, shirt dresses are a blessing. They can also serve the purpose of perfect and desired loungewear for many of us. Besides, many of them come with a belt too to accentuate your waist. It gives you a more poised look. A feel-good wear, it is increasingly becoming a wardrobe staple. For inspiration, you can take a look at the pictures of actor Saiee Manjrekar, who was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous shirt dress with white sneakers. Keen on picking up shirt dresses for yourself or your loved ones? Then we have it all sorted for you. Listed below are few of our favourite picks. Take a look and happy shopping. 1. The Souled Store Burgundy Womens and Girls Solid Cotton Womens Shirt Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fabric of this dress is 100% rayon and it has long sleeves. It comes with a belt to cinch your waist to spruce up your overall look. The solid burgundy colour adds to the appeal of this apparel. Besides, this dress can be ma2. Van Heusen Women's Polyester Shirt Above The Knee Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This shirt dress offers a regular fit and is available in a striking green colour. It also comes with a belt and is made of polyester fabric. A comfortable pick, this dress is perfect to sport on casual occasions and is machine washable. 3. Indietoga Women's Pure Cotton Shirt Dresses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This shirt dress has been made from 100% cotton fabric. It is meant to be a comfortable wear. The dress comes with two side pockets, a button closure and flared hem. The checkered pattern is always refreshing to wear. You must also check out the two other colour variants available in this dress. It is best to hand wash this piece of apparel. 4. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Cotton Shirt Midi Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This stunning knee length shirt dress is perfect to rock on any occasion. It is made of 100% cotton (poplin) fabric and has a half length sleeve. It comes as a regular fit garment with a provision to accentuate your waist. Check out the other striking colour variants available in this dress. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON