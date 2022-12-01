Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sweatshirts for men: Pick up cool, smart ones to amp up everyday style

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 16:15 IST

Summary:

Sweatshirts are designed to keep one warm. They are a popular and sought-after sartorial garment in winter season.

Sweatshirts for men are a wardrobe staple in winters.

Sweatshirts are everyone’s go-to comfort wear in the winter season. The comfiest outerwear and flattering garment to wear beneath a coat/ blazer/ trench coat/ jacket, this sartorial option is indeed a wardrobe staple. It is always best to look for sweatshirts in different styles. One must have an eclectic mix of sweatshirts in solid colours, with slogans on it, with stripes and prints on them and so on. Besides, fabric quality makes for an important consideration too. It should be breathable, lightweight, soft and warm. The great thing is sweatshirts are garments one can wear at all times, day in and day out.

We have picked up some sweatshirts for men in our list below. They come in many colour options and are made from finest quality fabrics. The fits of the garments are also flattering. Scroll on to take a look at our favourites. Happy shopping.

Puma Men's Wording Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt for men from Puma is a smart sartorial wear. It comes in black colour and has a slogan written on it in copper colour. A comfortable garment, it is cosy and warm enough to see you through chilly winter days. The fit is amazing and it will definitely spruce up your style bar. It is made from cotton blend fabric.

PUMA Men's MCFC ftblCore Wording Sweatshirt, Black, Large
50% off
2,239 4,499
Buy now

Van Heusen Men Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt for men will look flattering, and how! Its fabric is ultra soft and will feel comfortable on skin. It has a crew neckline and has ribbed hemline and cuffs. Available in regular fit, this sweatshirt is available in many solid colour options. It is made from fine quality cotton material. One can also see the brand’s logo in the front. It is a must buy for sure.

Van Heusen Athleisure Men Sweatshirt - Cotton Rich - Ultra Soft , Crew Neck , Long Sleeve_60076_Light Blue Melange_XL
1% off
1,319 1,329
Buy now

Red Tape Men Navy Round Neck Sweatshirt
This colourblock sweatshirt for men looks super smart and attractive. It is made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and fleece materials. What goes without saying is that the fabric of this garment is soft and breathable. The fit of the garment is flattering and it has a round neck. There are many colour variants available in this one. It makes for a good casual wear option.

Red Tape Men Navy Round Neck Sweatshirt
69% off
869 2,799
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from the U.S. POLO will fetch you many compliments for your good taste in apparel. This one is made from soft and super skin-friendly cotton fabric. It has a crew neckline and is available in navy colour. Available in regular fit, this one makes for a perfect sweatshirt to snuggle in and feel warm. It can be machine washed.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Cotton Turtle Neck Hooded Sweatshirt (USSWS0198_Navy_L)
40% off
1,498 2,499
Buy now

XYXX Men's Cruze French Terry Cotton Sweatshirt
Made from 100% French cotton that is known for its soft quality and breathable fabric, this sweatshirt is a perfect 10 on 10. It is available in a slew of solid colour options and has a flattering fit. Thanks to the Intelli-Eaze technology, it feels super lightweight and keeps one warm too without weighing one down. An excellent choice as both outerwear and something to be thrown beneath a jacket or a coat, this sweatshirt will look good on men from different age groups.

XYXX Men's Cruze French Terry Cotton Sweatshirt (L; Black)
1,049
Buy now

Price of sweatshirts for men at a glance:

 ApparelsPrice
 Puma Men's Sweatshirt  2,239.00
 Van Heusen Men Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt  1,629.00
 Red Tape Men Navy Round Neck Sweatshirt  869.00 -  988.00
 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt  1,243.41 -  1,499.00
 XYXX Men's Cruze French Terry Cotton Sweatshirt  1,049.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best peel off masks for men: One solution to remove dirt, excess oil, dead skin
The best indoor grills, a buying guide
Best HOTBERG electric tandoor for your kitchen
Best scrubs for men boost radiance of skin and exfoliate gently
Sweatpants for men spell comfort and are an obvious choice as casual wear
fashion FOR LESS