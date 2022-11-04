Sweatshirts for women: Perfect for mild winters, this is a wardrobe staple

It is that time of the year when in the early mornings and late evenings, there is a nip in the air but as the day progresses, the sun gets sharp and it can get hot. It is in days and nights like these that one should go in for a garment that is both airy and warm. The one name that pops up in the mind is a sweatshirt.

Basically, what is a sweatshirt? Well, for those of us who don't know the different between a sweater and sweatshirt, well here's some information - a sweater is a knitted garment while a sweatshirt is not. This garment is usually made of heavy cotton - which is the reason it is breathable and yet keeps one warm. What's more is that a sweatshirt is generally designed to have a baggy fit, which means that when the weather gets a little warm in early winters, there is enough for air to circulate.

It is also a very fashionable outfit to own - it has a relaxed and chilled out vibe to it, something that young revel in. For women, this is definitely a must have. We have put together a list, which we think, you ought to check out. Scroll on to discover our picks.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt comes from an in-house brand of Amazon. This attractive sweatshirt is available in 17 different solid colours. It is a pull over style and comes with drawstrings. It is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and hence it is both wearable in mild winters and manageable as polyester has been used. It has ribs at sleeve and bottom hem that makes it is easy to wear and keep in place the sweatshirt in place. It also features long sleeves.