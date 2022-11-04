Sweatshirts for women: Perfect for mild winters, this is a wardrobe staple

Summary:
It is that time of the year when in the early mornings and late evenings, there is a nip in the air but as the day progresses, the sun gets sharp and it can get hot. It is in days and nights like these that one should go in for a garment that is both airy and warm. The one name that pops up in the mind is a sweatshirt.
Basically, what is a sweatshirt? Well, for those of us who don't know the different between a sweater and sweatshirt, well here's some information - a sweater is a knitted garment while a sweatshirt is not. This garment is usually made of heavy cotton - which is the reason it is breathable and yet keeps one warm. What's more is that a sweatshirt is generally designed to have a baggy fit, which means that when the weather gets a little warm in early winters, there is enough for air to circulate.
It is also a very fashionable outfit to own - it has a relaxed and chilled out vibe to it, something that young revel in. For women, this is definitely a must have. We have put together a list, which we think, you ought to check out. Scroll on to discover our picks.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt comes from an in-house brand of Amazon. This attractive sweatshirt is available in 17 different solid colours. It is a pull over style and comes with drawstrings. It is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and hence it is both wearable in mild winters and manageable as polyester has been used. It has ribs at sleeve and bottom hem that makes it is easy to wear and keep in place the sweatshirt in place. It also features long sleeves.
VIMAL JONNEY Fleece Sweatshirt For Women
This regular fit sweatshirt is especially designed for women and looks rather smart. This has been made using fleece which is a super soft skin friendly fabric. It is available in seven different colours. It is itch resistant and comes with rib closure on wrist. It is designed to keep a person warm and, at the same time, look stylish,
Levi's Women Sweatshirt
This is a smart-looking sweatshirt and comes in a regular fit. It is available in a bright orange (Iceland Poppy Orange) and looks really good with jeans. It should only be machine washed to keep its shape intact. You can wear it by tucking it in or simply by leaving it loose. Either way, you are sure to be a crowd puller.
LARSSST Women Full Sleeve Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is made of polycotton blend. This fabric is made using bio-wash technology which brings a super soft feel to the fabric and is abrasion-resistant. It is a regular fit garment has full sleeves with ribs at neck, cuff and bottom hem. The fabric's polycotton blend has been produced with bio-wash technology, which makes the fabric super soft.
Allen Solly Women Sweatshirt
This is a attractive-looking sweatshirt which is available in classic black colour. This regular fit sweatshirt and is best as casual wear. It is made of 60% polyester and 40% cotton and, hence, good for early winter. Thanks to its polyester content, it is easy to maintain. It has a textured finish and, hence, looks very smart.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt
|₹1,999.00
|VIMAL JONNEY Fleece Sweatshirt For Women
|₹2,499.00
|Levi's Women Sweatshirt
|₹2,299.00
|LARSSST Women Full Sleeve Sweatshirt
|₹1,599.00
|Allen Solly Women Sweatshirt
|₹1,599.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.