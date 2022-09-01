Tommy Hilfiger jeans for women promise flattering fit, variety and quality

Summary:
A pair of jeans is a garment that is worthy of being every woman’s best friend forever. Not sure, what to wear when going out for a casual hangout, or movie on Friday night? Slip on a pair of jeans. Want to look effortless and minimalistic? A pair of jeans should be your best pick. Want to feel comfortable in the midst of a pile of work? Jeans are the go-to, comfort wear. No matter what season it is and what one’s mood is, a pair of jeans is a humble, reliable garment that never seems to disappoint.
One can even experiment. Given there’s a range of cuts, styles, washes and silhouettes available in jeans, there’s a scope of having an eclectic collection of this garment. Next comes the question of which brand’s jeans is the best? Come to think of it, jeans are a staple, everyday wear. This means that one should spend generously on this garment after considering the quality and comfort factors, among other things. Tommy Hilfiger is definitely one of the leading brands which has a good collection of jeans to offer for women.
Want some help with options? Scroll down then.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Skinny Fit Jeans
This pair of skinny fit jeans has a mid rise waistline. Available in dark blue colour, it has a flattering fit and is made from good-quality cotton material and elastane material. The fabric is stretchy too. You will love staying in these jeans forever, as it is supremely comfortable and stylish. It has pockets to keep your stuff. You must definitely buy this one.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Distressed Mom Fit Jean
A pair of distressed jeans looks classy and stylish. Needless to say there are many takers of this kind of jeans. It comes with mom fit and is uber comfortable to wear. The material composition of this garment is 97% cotton and 3% elastane. Interestingly, it comes with a velcro closure and has a magnetic fly too. Head out in style wearing this cool pair of jeans.
Tommy Hilfiger Womens Tribeca Lace-up Cropped Jeans
This pair of lace-up cropped jeans looks trendy, and how! It is different in terms of design and style and that is the reason why it makes for a refreshing and welcome addition to one’s wardrobe. Its fit is skinny and it is made from 80% cotton, 18% polyester and 2% elastane materials. There are pockets both in the front and back, and it is available in stylish black colour.
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Jeans Women's Mid Rise Skinny Ankle Jean
Made from cotton blend fabric, this mid rise, ankle length jeans for women checks all the boxes of a perfect pair of jeans. It is comfortable, stylish and has a super flattering fit. Women from all age groups will love to introduce this one to their collection. It is ripped at the knee region and that adds to the appeal and charm of this garment.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Denim Jean
We all have many pairs of black and blue jeans. This is why this pair of denim jeans in a sassy colour variant of red is a must have. It’s got great fit, the fabric is superb and of amazing quality, it is darn comfortable to wear all day long and trust us when we say that you will feel a surge in confidence in this garment.
|Tommy Hilfiger jeans for women
|Price
|Tommy Hilfiger Women's Skinny Fit Jeans
|₹5,599.00
|Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Distressed Mom Fit Jean
|₹9,617.45
|Tommy Hilfiger Womens Tribeca Lace-up Cropped Jeans
|₹6,987.21
|Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Jeans Women's Mid Rise Skinny Ankle Jean
|₹8,065.33
|Tommy Hilfiger Women's Denim Jean
|₹8,564.29
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.