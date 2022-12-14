Wallets for women: Invest in a nice one to carry your cards and cash

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Even though we do most of our transactions online now, the charm of owning a stylish wallet for women is still very much there. Besides, it's not like wallets have become redundant. They are very much a part of our daily life and which is why you must own a nice-looking one. Depending on your preferences and the way you would like to carry your cash and other essentials, you can opt for a suitable wallet which meets your requirements in terms of number of compartments and size of wallets. If you don't like to keep your cash notes in folded form, then go for those sleek and long wallets. And if you like to carry a wallet that can even fit your pocket, then nothing better than those compact and small wallets. There are options galore and we couldn't wait to explore some for our women readers. Besides, since Christmas is round the corner and you're having a hard time thinking about gift options to give to your girlfriends, we suggest you opt for wallets as gift this time.
After scanning a list of wallets on Amazon, we have picked up some for you that we feel blend both style and utility. There are colour options available in some of the listed wallets. Scroll on to take a look.
Hidesign Women's Wallet (Blue)
This wallet from Hidesign is available in blue colour and looks stylish. It is made from leather material and features a checkered pattern on it. It has two compartments, three pockets and more. One can stuff in all their essentials in this wallet seamlessly. At present, it has 56% off on it. A must buy, this one is durable too.
Zouk Women's Handcrafted Multipurpose Chain Wallet
This combo of two chain wallets makes for a nice option. Both the wallets can be used for multiple purposes. The wallets have been handcrafted and are made with vegan leather. They come with water-resistant inner lining. There are a number of compartments, pockets to stack one’s cards and coins. You will love the prints on these wallets. Compact in size and super lightweight, you must definitely consider this combo.
Baggit Women's Wallet - Small
Small and compact, this is the wallet you would love to have. It is available in grey colour and is made from polyvinyl chloride material. It has a zipper closure and has one main compartment and one pocket to store your cash and cards. It can fit in your pocket easily. It also makes for a great gifting option. A must buy for sure.
Tommy Hilfiger Evie Women Leather Flap Wallet Black
This wallet for women from Tommy Hilfiger is available in black colour. It is made from leather material and is super lightweight. A flap wallet, it is stylish-looking and of great utility. You can see the logo of the brand too in the front. Besides, there's a good 45% off on this one at present.
DailyObjects Faux Leather Women Women's Wallet
How about a floral print on your wallet? If you love the idea then you're likely to love this wallet too. It comes with a zipper closure and has compartments to carry your cards and cash. It is made from vegan leather and the best part is it is compact in size. You can fit this wallet literally anywhere, even in your pocket.
