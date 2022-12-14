Best men's wallets all about chic designs married to utility

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
What are the first few items that come to your mind when you think of gifts for men? Shirts, yes but so also wallets. This tiny piece of a fashion accessory is what many men love and it never fails to impress. Now that Christmas is on its way and gifting season is all set to begin, it makes tremendous sense to check out the best wallet options in the market. Talking of wallets, looking for handsome options online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon is a good way to go about the business.
We have put together a list of best wallets on Amazon and think you should definitely take a look at them. Some of them are from established brands like Lavie and Tommy Hilfiger and some others are from lesser known brands like Hornbull. While a bulk of our listed wallets are in leather, some are made of synthetic materials. Take a look and go on to pick some up as well.
Lavie Sport Banker's Men's Wallet
This glamorous-looking men's wallet from Lavie Sport is made using synthetic material. Its style is, what the makers, called “Banker” with “solid” pattern. This wallet is perfect for everyday use and can be easily carried to a casual outing, a party or even office. It has enough space to store all your essential items like cash, cards and IDs with two big compartment for storing cash. It has 2 additional pockets to store all the extra stuff along with 3 card holders along with a coin pouch. It is available in three different colours - black, Navy and brown.
HORNBULL Denial Navy Leather Wallet for Men
This is a leather wallet and is available in 40 different colour combinations. This is a two-fold wallet and has a solid pattern. It has been made using, what the matters call, “top grain leather”. It comes with polyester cloth lining in the inside, which is soft and durable. It has the following features: 7 in-build credit card slots, 1 transparent ID window, 2 secret compartment, 2 money compartment, 1 zipper compartment and a coin pocket.
Urban Forest Oliver Blue RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men
This wallet is available in 23 different colour combinations. Made of leather, its styling is contemporary while its pattern is “solid” (as the makers put it). This classy and robust-looking wallet is an ideal gifting item for man of today - be it birthday, anniversary, Christmas, New Year's etc. This is a compact, sleek yet spacious wallet for men. Thanks to its numerous compartments, one can easily store all the cards, bills, receipts and also a photo of one's loved one.
LONDON ALLEY Elk Vintage Brown RFID Blocking Men's Leather Wallet
This wallet has a vintage look to it and is available in 16 different colours, in shades of blue, green, black, red and tan among others. The style is modern and has animal print on it. It features tough stitching as it is hand made by professional artisans. This is a beautifully crafted wallet that, the makers say, will only get better with age. It is perfect for daily use - working, shopping, travelling and more. It can be used as gifts for men - birthday, anniversary, Father's Day, Rakhi or wedding.
Tommy Hilfiger Black Leather Men's Wallet
This is a fashionable-looking wallet from Tommy Hilfiger and it has a "solid" pattern. It is a available in three attractive colours - black, blue and brown. It has two compartments. It can be an ideal gifting option for wedding, anniversary, birthday, festivals like Christmas. You can now store all essentials like money, coins, credit and debit cards, bills and receipts.
|Product
|Price
|Lavie Sport Banker's Men's Wallet
|₹1,999.00
|HORNBULL Denial Navy Leather Wallet for Men
|₹2,499.00
|Urban Forest Oliver Blue RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men
|₹2,000.00
|LONDON ALLEY Elk Vintage Brown RFID Blocking Men's Leather Wallet
|₹1,999.00
|Tommy Hilfiger Black Leather Men's Wallet
|₹2,499.00
