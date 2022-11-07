Sign out
Winter boots for women: Stay warm, stay fashionable even in biting cold

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 15:50 IST

Summary:

Winter boots for women come in many designs. Many of them come with faux fur lining, which makes them very warm and comfortable.

Winter boots for women are glamorous to look at and come with warm inner lining.

Whoever told you that winter and fashion don't go well together is a liar. One can easily be warm and snug while staying suitably fashionable. One of the fashion essentials that can make you achieve both these goals is a pair of boots. This footwear helps ramp up one's fashion game effortlessly. It looks cool and is super stylish to wear.

Boots that are made especially for winters, come lined with faux leather or wool. The result is a warm and happy feeling while wearing these boots. What's more is that most of these boots for women come with slight heels. Hence, one can get all the warmth one needs in the winters while ensuring that one looks glam too.

If we have convinced you to get a pair this winter, then we also have a selection ready for you. They are smart and sassy and of top-notch quality. Add to this is the fact that many of these made using faux leather, suede and other synthetic material, which makes them strong too and will see you through many winters. We have shortlisted these boots are Amazon. They are also super affordable. Do check out.

CASSIEY Winter Fur Shoes Boots

This smart pair of winter boots is anti-skid in character and can be worn on snow without much of an effort. These come with flat soles and, hence, are easy to walk around in. Pair them with jeans or with short skirts and you will look smashingly cool. It has a rubber sole while its upper material is suede. Its inside is lined with faux fur. This regular fit pair has a pull-on closure and comes with a medium shoe width.

CASSIEY Winter Fur Shoes Boots Anti Skid Women Snow Boots Flats Keep Warm Ankle Boots- Navy
1% off
790 799
Buy now

STREETSTYLESTORE Black Winter Long Boots

Here's a pair of long boots for girls who can carry off the most quirky of styles with elan. Thanks to its length, this pair helps keep not just the feet but also the calves warm and protected from winter chill. Available in black colour, one can match it just about any colour of clothing. It comes with a pull-on closure and has a narrow shoe width design. Its slight heel makes it girlish too.

STREETSTYLESTORE Black Winter Long Boots (Numeric_6)
15% off
849 999
Buy now

TRASE Women's Boots

This pair of trendy and comfortable boots can work both as winter shoes as well as footwear meant for casual, outdoor and holiday outings. It comes with a zipper closure and is, hence, easy to slip in and out from. It has a thick lining of faux fur and is designed to give comfort in winters. Its upper surface is made using faux leather while its sole is made from thermoplastic rubbers. This pair with medium shoe width has a heel height of one inch.

TRASE Women's Boots | Faux Leather with Fur Accent | Trendy, Comfortable, Zipper Boots for Casual, Outdoor and Holiday Outings| Dark Brown, 7 UK
64% off
899 2,499
Buy now

ANJOUFEMME Hiking Winter Snow Boots for Women

This is an extremely good-looking pair of boots. While it is winter wear boots, one can also use it for hiking and camping purposes, thanks to its durable and a lightweight character. Its upper part as well as sole are made of synthetic material. It also has a fur lining which keeps feet warm at all times. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width.

Snow Winter Hiking Boots for Women - Ladies BEIGE Fur Combat Work Ankle Boots, Walking Hiking Shoes FNW18-BEIGE-7
22% off
10,171 12,999
Buy now

Womens Snow Boots

This pair of snow boots is warm, waterproof and a comfortable pair of ankle-length boots. This pair is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities and has an easy slip-on closure style. Its fur lining makes it a must-have in winters. While its upper portion is made using a plus velvet material, its sole is made from polyurethane. This medium shoe width pair is available in as many as eight different colours.

DUOYANGJIASHA Womens Snow Boots Fur Warm Ankle Booties Waterproof Comfortable Slip On Outdoor Winter Shoes Plus Size
30% off
10,604 15,149
Buy now

Price of winter boots for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
CASSIEY Winter Fur Shoes Boots 799.00
STREETSTYLESTORE Black Winter Long Boots 849.00
TRASE Women's Boots 2,499.00
ANJOUFEMME Hiking Winter Snow Boots for Women 12,999.00
Womens Snow Boots 15,149.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

