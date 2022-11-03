Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Boots for men allow one to make cool fashion statement

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 15:51 IST
Summary:

Owning pairs of boots in different styles and colours is a must for every man. It reflects well on one's personal style.

product info
Boots for men make for a sporty and macho footwear option.

Have you upgraded your wardrobe with a winter collection yet? It’s again that time of the year where we revel in wearing warm clothes that help us stay warm. While apparels indeed are a key to ace the fashion game, in winters, boots are also a definite must to look chic and stylish. They simply enhance the overall look in a jiffy in an effortless manner. From knee high boots to ankle length ones, there is a variety in terms of style, colour, cut, design and material. So, having an eclectic collection of them is in order indeed. There are many options listed on Amazon for men.

We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They are super durable, thanks to the good quality leather used, and also comfortable to walk in. Scroll through a list of options below that we believe you will love. Also, don't forget to check out the colour options available in each one of them.

Allen Cooper ACCS-823 High Ankle Leather Boots
This pair of oh-so-stylish high ankle boots for men will definitely make for a classy addition to the men’s footwear collection. Made from good quality leather, the pair is available in a chic brown colour. It has a lace-up closure and is a very durable option to have. Super comfortable to walk in, it will amp up the style bar of men.

cellpic
Allen Cooper Men's Brown Leather High Ankle Boots (8)
48% off 2,099 3,999
Buy now

Woodland Men's Boots (GB 2348116)
This pair of boots for men is made of leather material. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Available in Camel, Khaki and Olive green colours, this one looks class apart and very smart. Men will love wearing these boots. Besides, they are also comfortable to walk in. A must buy, it can elevate the style bar of men.

cellpic
Woodland Men's Camel Boots - 10 UK/India (44 EU)(GB 2348116)
30% off 3,356 4,795
Buy now

Red Tape Men's Rte328a Chelsea Boot
This pair of ankle length boots for men is available in striking Teak colour. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and the upper material is made of good quality leather. A simple and elegant design, this pair of boots is designed for men of today who prefer elegance and classy stuff. Super comfortable to wear, this one is also a durable pair.

cellpic
Red Tape mens Leather Chelsea Boot, TEAK, 8 UK
70% off 2,279 7,599
Buy now

Freacksters Men's Black Leather Chelsea Boots

This pair of boots for men is available in two colours - black and brown. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and its inner sole is extra cushioned. Anti-skid and free from odour, this lightweight and durable pair of boots will make for an excellent addition to a man’s footwear collection. The design of the boots is simple and super classy.

cellpic
Freacksters Men's Brown Leather Chelsea Boots Side-Zip Extra Cushion Inner Sole
54% off 1,699 3,699
Buy now

Louis Stitch Handmade Long Ankle Boots
This pair of ankle length boots has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The material it is made from is Italian genuine suede leather. This pair indeed looks super attractive and can easily spruce up one’s overall look. There are many colour options available in this one.

cellpic
LOUIS STITCH Men's British Brown Handmade Long Ankle Boots Italian Suede Leather Shoes for Men (Czech_LBT) Biking Hiking Super Solid Boots 7UK
72% off 2,499 8,999
Buy now

Price of boots for men at a glance:

FootwearPrice
 Allen Cooper ACCS-823 High Ankle Leather Boots  3,999.00
 WoodWoodland Men's Boots (GB 2348116) 4,795.00
Red Tape Men's Rte328a Chelsea Boot  7,599.00
 Freacksters Men's Black Leather Chelsea Boots  1,699.00
 Louis Stitch Handmade Long Ankle Boots  8,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

