Winter dresses for girls: Introduce many if you want to amp up style

Summary:
Parents always want to make sure that their daughters look their best. And indeed it is fun to dress them up as well. Pretty frocks, shirtdresses, nice velvet dresses with rich flares will make for good additions to girls’ winter wardrobe. They look flattering and are designed to amp up their style quotient too. One can always throw on a pair of sneakers, bellies or even boots to go along with the dresses. One can wear them when going to parties, family gatherings and holidays. Besides, there's a lot of scope to accessorize the look as well with the help of matching headbands, earrings, belts and footwear.
We have shortlisted some options from Amazon. They come in amazing fits and there are many colour options too available in each one of them. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.
Tweeny Mini Girls Long Sleeve Velvet Dress Knee Length A-line Ruffle
This A-line ruffle dress is made from velvet fabric that is soft to touch and very attractive. It is available in wine red colour and has long sleeves. It has a round neck and looks super chic and classy. A must-buy dress, this one will elevate the style in a jiffy. It is perfect to wear to parties and holidays.
Tweeny Mini Girls Shirtdress Corduroy Full Sleeves Winter Dress
This corduroy shirt dress for girls is an attractive attire. It is available in dark green colour and has two front patch pockets. A classy dress, it can be worn with a pair of sneakers or boots. It is a smart sartorial option in winters that will amp up the look of girls from different age groups.
Wish Karo Baby Girls Frocks Dress-(fe2644)
This frock dress is made from soft lycra fabric. It is an A-line dress that has a round neck and comes with a shrug too. It comes with a belt with a bow that is designed to cinch your waist. There are many colour options available in this one. The fit of this dress is flattering and it will fetch one a lot of compliments too.
Bella Moda Fit and Flair Winter Wear Dress
This fit and flare winter dress is an attractive sartorial option to introduce in one's winter wardrobe. This one has a round neck and is made from high quality fabric. The material of the garment is velvet and is super soft. There are many colour options available in this one. One can throw on a pair of bellies to go with this dress.
Pepe Jeans girls Dress
This checkered pattern dress makes for an elegant and smart attire. It comes with a zipper closure and is made from cotton fabric. Available in red colour, this one has long sleeves and is a knee length dress. One can wear a pair of white sneakers or boots with this one to round off the look in style.
|Winter dresses for girls
|Price
|Tweeny Mini Girls Long Sleeve Velvet Dress Knee Length A-line Ruffle
|₹899
|Tweeny Mini Girls Shirtdress Corduroy Full Sleeves Winter Dress
|₹999
|Wish Karo Baby Girls Frocks Dress-(fe2644)
|₹854 - ₹1,149
|Bella Moda Fit and Flair Winter Wear Dress
|₹725
|Pepe Jeans girls Dress
|₹598.69 - ₹1,094
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.