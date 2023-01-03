Winter dresses for girls: Introduce many if you want to amp up style

Parents always want to make sure that their daughters look their best. And indeed it is fun to dress them up as well. Pretty frocks, shirtdresses, nice velvet dresses with rich flares will make for good additions to girls’ winter wardrobe. They look flattering and are designed to amp up their style quotient too. One can always throw on a pair of sneakers, bellies or even boots to go along with the dresses. One can wear them when going to parties, family gatherings and holidays. Besides, there's a lot of scope to accessorize the look as well with the help of matching headbands, earrings, belts and footwear.

We have shortlisted some options from Amazon. They come in amazing fits and there are many colour options too available in each one of them. Scroll on to take a look at our picks.

Tweeny Mini Girls Long Sleeve Velvet Dress Knee Length A-line Ruffle

This A-line ruffle dress is made from velvet fabric that is soft to touch and very attractive. It is available in wine red colour and has long sleeves. It has a round neck and looks super chic and classy. A must-buy dress, this one will elevate the style in a jiffy. It is perfect to wear to parties and holidays.