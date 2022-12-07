Winter jackets for men: These clothes will keep you warm and comfortable

Summary:
With the advent of winters, out come our warm and woolen clothes. Sweaters, coats, cardigans among others are our chosen items of clothing that help us keep warm and block icy winds. Sweaters and cardigans can, sometimes, be itchy. Coats can get heavy and can get cumbersome to handle on a regular basis. It is in such scenarios that jackets are very useful. The way they are manufactured, they are usually lightweight and made using such fibre that they lock in air to keep one warm.
Jackets for men come in a number of different styles and designs - think of Bomber jackets, Quilted Bomber jackets, Puffer jackets among many others. The good news is that many of these are easy to manage and can easily be hand washed. What's more is that they look extremely stylish and make one look smart while keeping matters casual.
Now, if we have convinced you about the need for jackets, then Amazon is a good place to pick them from. You can get the best of brands, you can get many lesser known ones too, you can get them at very compelling prices and all of these advantages come to you at the click of a button. We have put together a list of such jackets that we think you should definitely take a look at. Check them out.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Quilted Jacket
This jacket is available in 15 different solid colours. This is a polyester jacket (shell: 100% polyester; lining: 100% polyester; fill: 100% polyester). This is a regular fit jacket that has full sleeves and high neck stand collar. It also features a full length zipper with two side pockets. It features an inner chest pocket too. This is also a quilted gilet?? jacket which means it features pockets of insulation.
Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
This quilted Bomber jacket is available in 21 different colours (solid as well as colour combinations). These jackets come in regular fit and are extremely trendy and stylish to look at. This jacket has a zip full-front opening and stand collars. It features two side pockets. It can be easily hand washed. It is perfect for winter season – it can be a cool, casual, evening and holiday wear.
Qube By Fort Collins Men's Parka Coat
This parka jacket (a kind of jacket that comes well-insulated and a hood lined with fur) in six different colour combinations. This is a regular fit jacket and features long sleeves. This stylish and trendy jacket is also lightweight and easy to manage. One can call it a “modern travel friendly jacket with a stylish flair”. This jacket can be hand washed easily.
Wantdo Men's Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket With Removable Hood
This puffer jacket (filled with thick soft material sewn into sections in which the sections look full of air) comes with a loose fit. This is a total comfy option in the winter. This lightweight puffer jacket is padded with a durable shell, which efficiently traps body warmth. It also features a removable hood. It has a sleek and classy look.
Cazibe Men's Parka Coat
This is a regular fit jacket and has been made using breathable fabric. This smart-looking jacket is available in two colours - Navy and Mustard. This is a lightweight jacket and features a zipper closure. This is a multi pocket jackets - two side-hand pockets and one inside pocket. This jacket is an ultimate union of fashion, comfort and durability.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Quilted Jacket
|₹3,499.00
|Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
|₹899.00
|Qube By Fort Collins Men's Parka Coat
|₹2,199.00
|Wantdo Men's Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket With Removable Hood
|₹18,999.00
|Cazibe Men's Parka Coat
|₹3,050.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.