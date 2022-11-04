Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Winter socks for men keep feet warm and cosy

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 16:48 IST

Summary:

Socks in winters are a must. They keep feet super warm and allow one to bask in a fuzzy and comfortable feeling.

Winter socks for men are a must-have in winter season.

Come winters and out come our socks. The warm and fuzzy feeling of wearing socks and basking in the warmth of our feet, sipping chai gives unparalleled joy. Most of the men wear socks almost throughout the year. So, it is important to have a mix of cotton and woollen socks. The fabric of the socks should be soft and it should also keep odour at bay. On Amazon, there are many options listed on the platform for men. They come in packs of five, three, four and so on. We have rounded up some of the options that come in solid, dark colours that can go well with formal wear as well. Besides, all of them have a soft elastic.

Super comfortable and warm, men must take a look at the selections we have listed for them. Most of them also come in one size which is a big plus. Take a look at our favourites.

RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Calf Length Winter Wear Socks
This pack of five pairs of woollen socks is just perfect to see you through the winter season. These calf length socks ensure you stay warm and enjoy the fuzzy feeling. The fabric feels comfortable and they all come with soft elastic. Available in all dark shades, men can wear these socks to the office, at home and wherever they want.

RC. ROYAL CLASS Men's Woolen Calf Length Solid Thick Terry Winter Wear Socks (Multicolor, Free Size) - Pack of 5 Pairs
67% off
399 1,200
Buy now

ARKYLE Winter Socks
These winter socks come in a pack of four. They can very well complement a formal attire. What is sure is that these socks will keep one’s feet warm and you will love the fuzzy feeling. The fabric of these socks is thick and they all come in free size. They can be machine washed and are definitely a must-buy. Besides, one can find many colour combinations as well in them.

ARKYLE Winter Socks for Men Thick Terry Towel Cushion Socks, Free Size, Pack of 4
50% off
299 599
Buy now

RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Formal Winter Multicolored Thermal Socks
This pack of three socks are just perfect for formal wear. They feature nice prints on them and the fabric is thick enough to keep your feet super warm and comfortable. Inside the socks, there is a terry towel that gives superb cushioning to your feet. It keeps odor at bay and men can wear these thermal socks throughout the year.

RC. ROYAL CLASS Men's Woolen Thick Towel Formal Winter Multicolored Thermal Socks, Pack of 3, Free Size
54% off
299 650
Buy now

Balenzia Men's Cushioned High Ankle Sports Socks
These high ankle sports socks come in a pair of three. The natural, soft and smooth cotton fibre give your feet best class comfort. Besides, the socks provide added support, shock absorption and impact reduction. The cushioning in the socks reduces the shock of running or jumping and prevents foot fatigue. Besides, the lightweight flat-knit provides a close fit for a protective second skin that prevents blisters.

Balenzia Men’s Cushioned High Ankle Sports Socks (Free Size) Made with 100% Combed Cotton & Spandex – Pack of 3 (Multicolour) | Terry/Towel Ankle Socks for Men
37% off
379 599
Buy now

CHACKO Slipper Fuzzy Fluffy Socks
This pair of slipper socks is made from premium acrylic fibre and sherpa fleece lining. Men will find themselves in for a treat as soon as they wear these socks. They are super warm and cosy and provide one with unparalleled comfort. They are designed to maximise traction and minimise the risk of any slipping accidents. One can hand wash this pair of socks. And what goes without saying is that this pair is a must buy.

CHACKO Slipper Fuzzy Fluffy Socks for Mens Winter Cozy Cabin Warm Thick Fleece Comfy Non Slip Christmas Socks with Grips Home Socks_Black
20% off
399 499
Buy now

Price of winter socks for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
 RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Calf Length Winter Wear Socks  1,200.00
 ARKYLE Winter Socks 599.00
 RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Formal Winter Multicolored Thermal Socks  650.00
 Balenzia Men's Cushioned High Ankle Sports Socks  599.00
 CHACKO Slipper Fuzzy Fluffy Socks  499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
How to pick the best camera for photo studio
Gloves for women are must-have in winter season
Here are the best Sony cameras for your photography quest
Sweatshirts for women: Perfect for mild winters, this is a wardrobe staple
All you need to know before buying good quality modems
fashion FOR LESS