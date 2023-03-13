Women kurtis for summer 2023: A buyer's guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Women across age groups love wearing kurtis. The best part is you can wear kurtis with a pair of jeans, a palazzo, a culotte and whatnot! An easy breezy garment, a kurti is something that women can wear at the workplace, at home, on brunch dates, on holidays to feel pretty and comfortable in their skin. If you're looking for simple and elegant options in kurtis, then our selections below will serve as the perfect buying guide.
The listed kurtis will effortlessly elevate your style quotient and rank high on comfort quotient too. You get striking colour options and the best part is all of them are available at affordable prices. Their fits are flattering and you can also accessories the look in a minimal way to round off the look in style. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks. Add them to your cart now.
Rangita Women 100% Cotton Orange Zari Tape Placket Knee Length Straight Kurti
This knee length kurti is available in a range of solid colour options. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and ranks high on elegance and simplicity. Perfect for daily wear, it is available in straight fit, has a round neck and three fourth sleeves. One can throw on a dainty pair of jhumkas to do justice to the look.
Rangita Women Navy Gold printed placket Knee length straight kurti
This knee length kurti is available in navy colour option. It is made from polyester fabric. It has a V neckline and comes in straight fit. This garment will appeal to the style sensibilities of women from across age groups. It has three fourth sleeves. Besides, one can wear a choker oxidized necklace to round off the look.
Rangita Women Rayon Yellow Floral printed Calf length A-line Kurti with Front button placket
This A-line kurti for women features floral print on it. It is made from rayon material and is available in yummy yellow colour. It has a mandarin neckline and has three fourth sleeves. You can wear this when heading out for brunch or when at home or when going for a family get together. Women will look lovely in this garment.
Rangita Women Rayon Pink Floral printed Knee length Straight Kurti
This kurti for women is made from rayon fabric. It features a dainty floral print on it. A knee length garment, this one comes in straight fit and will look flattering on women from across age groups. The pretty pink colour of the kurti is all the more reason why you should introduce this apparel to your ethnic collection. Perfect for everyday wear, it is an easy-breezy and feel good garment.
Rangita Women Rayon Off White printed Calf length A line Kurti With front Button placket
This kurti is available in off white colour and features geometric print on it. A great addition to your casual wear collection, this one is made from rayon material and comes with a front button placket. It has a mandarin material and three fourth sleeves. Women can wear this in everyday wear. Summer is here and you would definitely want something like this to slip into and feel comfortable and pretty in your skin.
|Product
|Price
|Rangita - Blue Cotton Women's A-line Kurti ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Rangita - Navy Polyester Women's Slim Fit Straight Kurti ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 499
|Rangita - Yellow Rayon Women's Straight Kurti ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 559
|Rangita - Pink Rayon Women's Straight Kurti ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 399
|Rangita - Off White Rayon Women's A-line Kurti ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 699
