5 best moisturizers for oily skin: Your skin will thank you By Shreya Garg

Published on Apr 10, 2023 19:14 IST





Summary: Moisturizers for oily skin should be non-greasy and non-sticky in nature. Read on to see our best picks.

Best moisturizer for oily skin are those that are non sticky and non greasy.

People with oily skin will agree that a lot of considerations go into buying skincare products. You need a product that is lightweight in nature, that doesn't clog pores, that is oil-free, that does not trigger any skin reaction and one that doesn't leave any sticky residue on skin. All of these factors are a must for an enriching experience. Besides, you also need a product that absorbs excess oil on skin and keeps it hydrated and nourished for long hours. Searching for the best moisturizer for oily skin can be tricky, but it's worth the investment.



We have rounded up 5 best moisturizers for oily skin. You will love how seamless the application of the listed products will be. No residue, no inflammation - only supple and smooth skin. The formulations will also help in preventing acne breakouts. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.



Mamaearth Tea Tree Oil-Free Moisturizer

This oil-free moisturizer is designed to fight acne and pimples. It is enriched with the goodness of Tea Tree and Salicylic Acid that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. This lightweight formulation helps in soothing inflammation and minimizing the occurrence of breakouts. This product will keep your skin deeply hydrated and moisturized at all times. It is best suited for those with oily skin.

RE' EQUIL Oil Free Moisturiser

This moisturizer is free from oil and helps in intensely hydrating and nourishing the skin. It is best suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin. It helps in regulating sebum production. The best part is it absorbs easily into the skin and doesn't clog pores as well. Lightweight and oil-free, it will have a long-lasting effect on skin. It also does not trigger any skin reaction and is safe to use.

The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturizer

This moisturizer is powered with the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Ceramides. It deeply moisturizes your skin and strengthens the skin barrier as well. It also helps in preventing moisture loss at the cellular level, giving a perfectly quenched & nourished look. Safe and effective to use, it is free from mineral oil, dye, parabens and sulfates.

Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil Free, Lightweight Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer is made with the goodness of vitamin C and Ceramides. It is an unscented formulation and an oil-free product. It also strengthens the skin barrier and helps in fading away the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. Ceramides along with Ashwagandha repair a compromised barrier and have a calming effect on skin. Your skin will thank you for it.

Neutrogena Oil Free Face Moisture

This oil-free face moisturizer has the goodness of SPF 15 in it. It provides long-lasting 12 hour moisturization with sun protection for softer, smoother and younger-looking skin. It is lightweight and non-greasy in nature and gets absorbed into the skin rather quickly. Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic in nature, this one is a must buy. It will do a lot of good to those with oily skin.