Amazon Prime Sale on MyGlamm items: Get up to 40% off on eyeliners, lipsticks   

The Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is here! If you have been waiting for that perfect shade of matte lipstick but couldn't find and when you did, the price put you off, well then, now is the time to go and buy it. Amazon is currently hosting its Prime Sale 2022 where a host of beauty brands have their products up for sale at very attractive prices.
Manish Mahotra's MyGlamm may not be as popular a brand as the big international leaders in the market, but if we know the ace designer, we can be sure that the products will definitely be the best. There is wealth of products from his brand MyGlamm that have heavy discounts on them. Some have as much as 40% off on them. Products range from lipsticks, gels, eyeliners, kajal pencils to moisturising gels.
We have curated a list of such products that you must check put. Given their lucrative prices, you ought pick some of them as well. Take a look.
Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel
This product is particularly good for sun protection as well as for nourishing the skin. Its main ingredient is, of course, sandalwood, known to generations of Indians for its calming qualities. Other than this, this nourishing gel also contains Chamomile (fights ageing signs to give a youthful glow), Aloe Vera (calms and soothes the skin, fighting ageing too) and Coconut (known for its moisturing and healing qualities). This product has a 35 percent discount on it.
MyGlamm Wheelie Liquid Eyeliner-Black
This beauty product gives beautiful and clear eyeliner effect and keeps your makeup intact for a really long time. It is also water-proof. This eyeliner comes with advanced European formulation that makes it a long-lasting one. It also has a matte finish, which means your liner will never look shiny. It comes with a wheel tip, which makes it mistake-proof. It is safe to use as it is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. It is also free of all nasty chemicals. It has a 35% discount on it.
LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick
This lipstick has a matte finish, which means your lips don't look shiny. It is smudge-proof and transfer-proof as well. It is a high pigmented product and what's more is that is a vegan-friendly product. Apart from giving colour to your lips, this product also has a softening and nourishing effect on the lips. This lipstick also dries super fast but has a 12-hour plus long stay formula. This product comes with a 40% discount.
MyGlamm Superfoods Raven Black Waterproof Kajal
No part of the face speaks more loudly than a pair of eyes and no other part of the face looks as arresting as a pair of beautiful kohl-rimmed eyes. Doing good eye makeup is an art in itself. This product from MyGlamm nourishes eyes as it contains superfood extracts. Avocado oil and Sunflower seed oil hydrate and soothe eyes, and Goji Berry extract has an antioxidant effect. What's more is that this Kajal’s natural extracts make it safe to use on the waterline without experiencing any irritation.
MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick
Here's another matte lipstick which not only gives a rich colour to the lips, it also has smoothening and moisturizing qualities. It is a long-lasting product. While it is available in the crayon form, it has a subtle matte finish. This lipstick gives full colour in one single swipe. This product does not lead to feathering or bleeding. It is formulated with solvents and contains pure pigments. It is enriched with moisturising ingredients.
MyGlamm Liquid Eyeliner Brow Powder-Walnut & Ebony
This is a composite eye makeup as it includes a eyeliner and brow powder. Now, with the help of the liner define your eyes well while Brow Powder adds to the overall look of the eyes. The brow powder stays on as gel once applied. The eyeliner is long lasting, sweat-proof, water-proof, and smudge-proof. It also dries quickly. This product has a good 40% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel
|₹945.00
|MyGlamm Wheelie Liquid Eyeliner-Black
|₹895.00
|LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick
|₹395.00
|MyGlamm Superfoods Raven Black Waterproof Kajal
|₹395.00
|MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick
|₹699.00
|MyGlamm Liquid Eyeliner Brow Powder-Walnut & Ebony
|₹1,095.00
