Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Sale on MyGlamm items: Get up to 40% off on eyeliners, lipsticks   

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:00 IST

Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on MyGlamm products is nothing short of a steal - you can get beauty products ranging from moisturising gels, lipsticks, eyeliners to kajal pencils.  

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: MyGlamm products have attractive discounts.

The Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is here! If you have been waiting for that perfect shade of matte lipstick but couldn't find and when you did, the price put you off, well then, now is the time to go and buy it. Amazon is currently hosting its Prime Sale 2022 where a host of beauty brands have their products up for sale at very attractive prices.

Manish Mahotra's MyGlamm may not be as popular a brand as the big international leaders in the market, but if we know the ace designer, we can be sure that the products will definitely be the best. There is wealth of products from his brand MyGlamm that have heavy discounts on them. Some have as much as 40% off on them. Products range from lipsticks, gels, eyeliners, kajal pencils to moisturising gels.

We have curated a list of such products that you must check put. Given their lucrative prices, you ought pick some of them as well. Take a look.

Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel

This product is particularly good for sun protection as well as for nourishing the skin. Its main ingredient is, of course, sandalwood, known to generations of Indians for its calming qualities. Other than this, this nourishing gel also contains Chamomile (fights ageing signs to give a youthful glow), Aloe Vera (calms and soothes the skin, fighting ageing too) and Coconut (known for its moisturing and healing qualities). This product has a 35 percent discount on it.

Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel
45% off
518 945
Buy now

MyGlamm Wheelie Liquid Eyeliner-Black

This beauty product gives beautiful and clear eyeliner effect and keeps your makeup intact for a really long time. It is also water-proof. This eyeliner comes with advanced European formulation that makes it a long-lasting one. It also has a matte finish, which means your liner will never look shiny. It comes with a wheel tip, which makes it mistake-proof. It is safe to use as it is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. It is also free of all nasty chemicals. It has a 35% discount on it.

MyGlamm Wheelie Liquid Eyeliner-Black-1ml
40% off
537 895
Buy now

LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick

This lipstick has a matte finish, which means your lips don't look shiny. It is smudge-proof and transfer-proof as well. It is a high pigmented product and what's more is that is a vegan-friendly product. Apart from giving colour to your lips, this product also has a softening and nourishing effect on the lips. This lipstick also dries super fast but has a 12-hour plus long stay formula. This product comes with a 40% discount.

LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick- Instagrandstanding
45% off
217 395
Buy now

MyGlamm Superfoods Raven Black Waterproof Kajal

No part of the face speaks more loudly than a pair of eyes and no other part of the face looks as arresting as a pair of beautiful kohl-rimmed eyes. Doing good eye makeup is an art in itself. This product from MyGlamm nourishes eyes as it contains superfood extracts. Avocado oil and Sunflower seed oil hydrate and soothe eyes, and Goji Berry extract has an antioxidant effect. What's more is that this Kajal’s natural extracts make it safe to use on the waterline without experiencing any irritation.

MyGlamm Superfoods Raven Black Waterproof Kajal | Smudge Proof | 10g
25% off
296 395
Buy now

MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick

Here's another matte lipstick which not only gives a rich colour to the lips, it also has smoothening and moisturizing qualities. It is a long-lasting product. While it is available in the crayon form, it has a subtle matte finish. This lipstick gives full colour in one single swipe. This product does not lead to feathering or bleeding. It is formulated with solvents and contains pure pigments. It is enriched with moisturising ingredients.

MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick-Trophy-1.3gm
30% off
489 699
Buy now

MyGlamm Liquid Eyeliner Brow Powder-Walnut & Ebony

This is a composite eye makeup as it includes a eyeliner and brow powder. Now, with the help of the liner define your eyes well while Brow Powder adds to the overall look of the eyes. The brow powder stays on as gel once applied. The eyeliner is long lasting, sweat-proof, water-proof, and smudge-proof. It also dries quickly. This product has a good 40% off on it.

MyGlamm Stay Defined Liquid Eyeliner Brow Powder-Walnut & Ebony-2.8mlX1gm
45% off
602 1,095
Buy now

Price of MyGlamm products at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel 945.00
MyGlamm Wheelie Liquid Eyeliner-Black 895.00
LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick 395.00
MyGlamm Superfoods Raven Black Waterproof Kajal 395.00
MyGlamm Ultimatte Long Stay Matte Lipstick 699.00
MyGlamm Liquid Eyeliner Brow Powder-Walnut & Ebony 1,095.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Prime Sale on Amazon Brand's apparel: Grab up to 67% off
Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science beauty products: Grab up to 41% off
Amazon Prime Sale 2022 on Adidas shoes: Get as much as 55% off on items 
Amazon Prime Sale on WOW Skin Science products: Get off of up to 50% 
Amazon fashion sale: Avail up to whopping 68% off on heels for women
health and beauty FOR LESS