Best makeup kit for women: Pick ones that have everyday essentials

There was once a time when getting makeup done meant going to ‘beauty parlour’. In the years that have gone by, makeup has become a matter of personal beauty routine. One may still have to go to a professional for formal ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ occasions like wedding and engagement. But for our regular outings, many of us manage to do it ourselves. So, if its an official party, a birthday bash of a friend, family get-together, brunch date with your girl gang, women rely on their own skills to get ready. In such scenarios, it is best to have a good quality makeup kit handy at all times.
There are many makeup items of big brands available that come in the form of a proper kit. They will ideally have a primer, foundation, lipstick, eye shadow or kajal pencil among other items. It is usually observed that if one were to go shopping for makeup items, one is likely to pick items individually. However, it always helps if one can pick all the essentials as part of a kit. Such kits are available on online platforms. They are also travel friendly.
Here are some options available on Amazon, which we put together for your perusal.
|Product
|Price
|Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit
|₹999.00
|Iba Makeup Gift Set
|₹1,275.00
|MARS 48 Make-Up Kit
|₹548.00
|Milap Makeup Kit
|₹1,399.00
|Cosmac Professional Makeup Combo Kit
|₹1,299.00
Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit
This is an all-in-one makeup kit, which you are sure to find handy while travelling for work or otherwise. Items in this kit will last you long and give a matte finish. They are suitable for women with medium and dark complexion. It is a complete festive kit and contains 10 exciting products. Some of them include makeup mixer, eye shadow and primer. It is suitable for sensitive skin.
Iba Makeup Gift Set
This kit contains six products - a high definition primer, B pure skin liquid foundation, a mattifying compact, moisture rich lipstick among other items. Items in this kit are long-lasting and blendable. They are suitable for use on oily, combination and normal skin. The complete product is Halal certified and cruelty-free and vegan product. Items are also paraben-, sulfate- and alcohol free.
MARS 48 Make-Up Kit
This makeup kit contains 48 eyeshadow shades, three blushers, four compact, six lip colours, one mirror, one puff brush, one eye and lip liner and one hair rubber band. It comes in the powder form and gives a natural finish. It is a multi colour makeup kit. The complete kit is only 250 gms and can fit into your travel bag easily.
Milap Makeup Kit
This makeup box contains a foundation, primer, two lipsticks, nail polish and sindoor. Items in it come in a liquid form and suitable for normal skin tone. They give you a matte finish. This makeup kit has been crafted with care and is a wonderful Women's Day and Mother's Day gift idea. You can even give this as a birthday gift to your best friend.
Cosmac Professional Makeup Combo Kit
This kit contains the following - waterproof natural foundation, primer, eyeliner, mascara, eyebrow pencil, loss face powder, eyeshadow (18 shades with brush and eyelashes) to name a few. Items in this makeup kit comeswith a matte finish and are particularly effective in hiding fine lines. The contents come in oil, cream, pencil and powder forms.
