Best makeup kit for women: Pick ones that have everyday essentials

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 03, 2022 22:50 IST

Makeup kits for women are travel-friendly and pack all the essentials needed for good and beautiful makeup.        

A makeup kit is a useful and travel-friendly item

There was once a time when getting makeup done meant going to ‘beauty parlour’. In the years that have gone by, makeup has become a matter of personal beauty routine. One may still have to go to a professional for formal ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ occasions like wedding and engagement. But for our regular outings, many of us manage to do it ourselves. So, if its an official party, a birthday bash of a friend, family get-together, brunch date with your girl gang, women rely on their own skills to get ready. In such scenarios, it is best to have a good quality makeup kit handy at all times.

There are many makeup items of big brands available that come in the form of a proper kit. They will ideally have a primer, foundation, lipstick, eye shadow or kajal pencil among other items. It is usually observed that if one were to go shopping for makeup items, one is likely to pick items individually. However, it always helps if one can pick all the essentials as part of a kit. Such kits are available on online platforms. They are also travel friendly.

Here are some options available on Amazon, which we put together for your perusal.

Price of makeup kits at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit 999.00
Iba Makeup Gift Set 1,275.00
MARS 48 Make-Up Kit 548.00
Milap Makeup Kit 1,399.00
Cosmac Professional Makeup Combo Kit 1,299.00

Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit

This is an all-in-one makeup kit, which you are sure to find handy while travelling for work or otherwise. Items in this kit will last you long and give a matte finish. They are suitable for women with medium and dark complexion. It is a complete festive kit and contains 10 exciting products. Some of them include makeup mixer, eye shadow and primer. It is suitable for sensitive skin.

Blue Heaven Festive Make Up Kit Fair Tone Combo, Medium Tone, 350gm
999
Buy now

Iba Makeup Gift Set

This kit contains six products - a high definition primer, B pure skin liquid foundation, a mattifying compact, moisture rich lipstick among other items. Items in this kit are long-lasting and blendable. They are suitable for use on oily, combination and normal skin. The complete product is Halal certified and cruelty-free and vegan product. Items are also paraben-, sulfate- and alcohol free.

Iba Makeup Gift Set (Dusky) - Foundation, Compact, Primer, Lipsticks, Kajal l Long Lasting, Vegan & Cruelty Free
32% off
1,275 1,872
Buy now

MARS 48 Make-Up Kit

This makeup kit contains 48 eyeshadow shades, three blushers, four compact, six lip colours, one mirror, one puff brush, one eye and lip liner and one hair rubber band. It comes in the powder form and gives a natural finish. It is a multi colour makeup kit. The complete kit is only 250 gms and can fit into your travel bag easily.

MARS 48 Color EyseShadow, 3 Blusher, 4 Compact, 6 LipColor, 1 Mirror and 1 Puff Fashion Colour Make-Up Kit
28% off
548 759
Buy now

Milap Makeup Kit

This makeup box contains a foundation, primer, two lipsticks, nail polish and sindoor. Items in it come in a liquid form and suitable for normal skin tone. They give you a matte finish. This makeup kit has been crafted with care and is a wonderful Women's Day and Mother's Day gift idea. You can even give this as a birthday gift to your best friend.

MILAP Makeup kit Gift Pack for Women, Mothers day gifts, Gift Hamper includes- Weightless Liquid Foundation, Makeup Primer, Creamy Matte Lipsticks, Nail Polish, Liquid Sindoor (Dusky)
25% off
1,399 1,854
Buy now

Cosmac Professional Makeup Combo Kit

This kit contains the following - waterproof natural foundation, primer, eyeliner, mascara, eyebrow pencil, loss face powder, eyeshadow (18 shades with brush and eyelashes) to name a few. Items in this makeup kit comeswith a matte finish and are particularly effective in hiding fine lines. The contents come in oil, cream, pencil and powder forms. 

Cosmac Professional Makeup Combo Kit Waterproof Natural Foundation, Primer, Eyeliner, Mascara, Eyebrow Pencil, Loss Face Powder, Eyeshadow 18 Shades With Brush And Eyelashes - Set Of 9
68% off
1,299 3,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

