Best makeup kit for women: Pick ones that have everyday essentials

There was once a time when getting makeup done meant going to ‘beauty parlour’. In the years that have gone by, makeup has become a matter of personal beauty routine. One may still have to go to a professional for formal ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ occasions like wedding and engagement. But for our regular outings, many of us manage to do it ourselves. So, if its an official party, a birthday bash of a friend, family get-together, brunch date with your girl gang, women rely on their own skills to get ready. In such scenarios, it is best to have a good quality makeup kit handy at all times.

There are many makeup items of big brands available that come in the form of a proper kit. They will ideally have a primer, foundation, lipstick, eye shadow or kajal pencil among other items. It is usually observed that if one were to go shopping for makeup items, one is likely to pick items individually. However, it always helps if one can pick all the essentials as part of a kit. Such kits are available on online platforms. They are also travel friendly.

Here are some options available on Amazon, which we put together for your perusal.

Price of makeup kits at a glance: