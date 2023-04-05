Skin lightening creams remove pigmentation and nourish skin as well

Light skin colour has been fancied for centuries and across many cultures. In India too, we love it. For the longest time, it was known that what you are born with, stays with you till your death. That belief many have undergone a slight change as there are a number of skin lightening creams in the market, also known as bleaching creams, that are designed to alter the skin's natural colour by reducing melanin production. But for our discussion, we will stick to creams that are meant to restore the skin’s natural tone, colour and texture that see immense damage because of sustain exposure to sun and aging.

These skin lightening creams are so crafted that they work their magic on hyper pigmentation, dark spots and dullness. They infused with topical vitamin C, niacinamide, and other natural remedies and do not affect or alter the health of people using them.

We have bunched together some of the best skin lightening creams that are easily be bought from Amazon. Check them out here and pick one and go ahead and use them without any inhibition.

Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream

This skin lightening and brightening cream is a skincare product that claims to reduce dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. It contains a blend of natural ingredients such as vitamin A, C, and E, Kojic acid and licorice extract. The cream is said to be suitable for all skin types and can be used daily. However, it's important to note that skin lightening products have been controversial due to potential harmful side effects and should be used with caution.