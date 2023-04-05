Sign out
Skin lightening creams remove pigmentation and nourish skin as well

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 05, 2023 15:05 IST

Summary:

Skin lightening creams ensure we can protect our skin from all the harm aging, prolonged exposure to sun can do.

Skin lightening creams go a long way in reducing dark spots, acne spots, age spots, acne scars and uneven skin tone.

Light skin colour has been fancied for centuries and across many cultures. In India too, we love it. For the longest time, it was known that what you are born with, stays with you till your death. That belief many have undergone a slight change as there are a number of skin lightening creams in the market, also known as bleaching creams, that are designed to alter the skin's natural colour by reducing melanin production. But for our discussion, we will stick to creams that are meant to restore the skin’s natural tone, colour and texture that see immense damage because of sustain exposure to sun and aging.

These skin lightening creams are so crafted that they work their magic on hyper pigmentation, dark spots and dullness. They infused with topical vitamin C, niacinamide, and other natural remedies and do not affect or alter the health of people using them.

We have bunched together some of the best skin lightening creams that are easily be bought from Amazon. Check them out here and pick one and go ahead and use them without any inhibition.

Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream

This skin lightening and brightening cream is a skincare product that claims to reduce dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone. It contains a blend of natural ingredients such as vitamin A, C, and E, Kojic acid and licorice extract. The cream is said to be suitable for all skin types and can be used daily. However, it's important to note that skin lightening products have been controversial due to potential harmful side effects and should be used with caution.

Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream
3.7 (162)
1% off
690 699
Buy now

Kaumudi Skin Brightening & Lightening Cream

Skin brightening and lightening cream from Kaumudi is a natural skincare product handmade with carefully selected natural ingredients, suitable for both women and men. It effectively targets various skin concerns such as tanning, pigmentation, blemishes, freckles, melasma, uneven skin tone, dark spots, and helps to promote a healthy glow and brighter complexion. This cream is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals such as sulphate, paraben, SLS, artificial colours and fragrance. It is a safe and effective choice for those looking for a natural solution to their skincare needs.

Kaumudi Skin Brightening & Lightening Cream | For Women and Men | Handmade with Natural Ingredients | For Tanning, Pigmentation, Blemishes, Freckles, Melasma, Uneven skin tone, Dark Spots, Glow and Brightening | All Skin Types | No Artificial Color | No Artificial Fragrance | Sulphate, Paraben & SLS free | 40 GM / 1.41 fl Oz
3.8 (148)
35% off
539 830
Buy now

Ban A Tan Skin Lightening Cream

This skin lightening cream is an ideal solution for pigmented skin that helps to reduce dark spots and tanning. With a unique formula, it is free from harmful chemicals that can cause damage to the skin. Its 50g pack makes it easy to use and carry. Regular application of this cream can give you brighter and even-toned skin. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone and embrace a radiant and flawless complexion with this cream.

Ban A Tan Skin Lightening Cream / For Pigmented Skin / Reduces Dark Spots & Tanning / No Harmful Chemicals, 50g
4 (60)
12% off
649 735
Buy now

BOMBERO Kojiglo Gold Skin Lightening Cream

This cream is a 20g cream that is steroid-free and paraben-free, making it safe for external use only. This cream is designed to lighten and brighten the skin tone while reducing dark spots and blemishes. Its key ingredient, Kojic acid, works by inhibiting the production of melanin in the skin, resulting in a lighter complexion. The gold particles present in the cream add a subtle glow to the skin, leaving it looking radiant and youthful. Use this cream regularly for visible results.

BOMBERO Kojiglo Gold Skin Lightening Cream 20 g Steroid Free Paraben Free (For External Use Only)
4.4 (6)
22% off
500 640
Buy now

BRITE Wite Skin Brightening and Lightening Cream

This cream is a cosmetic product that is designed to improve the appearance of your skin. The cream comes in a 30g tube and contains ingredients that can help to reduce the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and other discolorations on the skin. This cream is formulated with natural ingredients such as Kojic acid, vitamin C, and licorice extract, which are known for their skin lightening properties. With regular use, this cream can help you achieve a more even, brighter, and youthful-looking complexion.

BRITE Wite Skin Brightening and Lightening Cream 30 g
5 (1)
599
Buy now
