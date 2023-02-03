Use chemical-free face washes routinely, be kind to your skin

Summary:
A definition of what constitutes a good face wash can be best summed up as a formulation that is gentle on skin, is non comedogenic (does not trigger any skin reaction), cleanse every trace of dirt without stripping away natural oils, matches the pH level of skin and also nourishes it. Most importantly, it should not have any chemicals in it. It should only be enriched with natural ingredients and leave one with a refreshing feel. Since face wash is something that most of us use at least twice a day, we should invest in a good one and not compromise on the quality whatsoever.
To help you with options, we have listed down some chemical-free face washes. Most of them come with hydro-boosting and nourishing properties. You will find face washes that cater to different skin types; choose one that best suits your skin type. Take a closer look at them below.
Truthsome Luminous Face Wash
This face wash is available in the form of gel and suitable for all skin types. It has a pleasant and lingering smell of Coconut present in it and the best part is it is free from nasty chemicals like silicon, sulphate, paraben and phthalate. The formulation has not been tested on animals. Infused with the goodness of Vitamin C and coconut water, this one lends glow to skin, improves texture, moisturises skin and also enhances hydration.
Simple Daily Skin Detox Purifying Gel Facial Wash
This face wash helps in detoxifying the skin of all impurities and dirt. It is a gentle product and is available in the form of gel. Best suited for those with oily skin, this one is a vegan product with no alcohol, soap and chemicals in it. You will see clear and fresh skin after every application. It controls sebum production and also lends shine to the face.
The Earth Reserve Earthy Blends Face Wash
This face wash comes infused with the peculiar and alluring smell of ginger in it. A chemical-free formulation, this one is suitable for all skin types. It protects skin from damage and pollution. Ginger present in it improves elasticity of skin, Coriander protects it from oxidative stress and Clove helps in treating acne-prone skin and getting rid of dead skin cells. And the best part is it has no chemicals in it.
EcoSattva 3R Natural Face Wash
This face wash is best suitable for those with acne-prone skin. An organic formulation devoid of chemicals and paraben, this one will leave you with a refreshing feeling. It has a nice scent akin to that of Neem and helps in keeping common skin problems at bay. It comes in a nice packaging. Besides, it also has the goodness of soap nut and Shikakai extracts in it.
Cetaphil Face Wash
This face wash from Cetaphil comes in the form of cream and is best suitable for those with sensitive, dry and normal skin. An unscented formulation, this won't clog the pores and effectively cleanse the facial skin of all impurities and dirt. It is a pH balanced formulation and is free from any fragrance as well. It is devoid of chemicals and a dermatologically tested product.
|Product
|Price
|Truthsome Luminous Face Wash - For All Skin Types, No Silicones, Sulphates, Parabens, Phthalates - For Men/Women, Brightening Skin with Vitamin C & Coconut Water, 100 ml
|₹ 281
|Simple Daily Skin Detox Purifying Gel Facial Wash| Controls Sebum, Oil & Black Heads| For Pimple Prone Skin| Tested on Sensitive Skin, 150 ml
|₹ 409
|The Earth Reserve Earthy Blends Face Wash, Completely Natural and Chemical Free, Mild& Gentle Cleansing -100 Ml
|₹ 331
|EcoSattva 3R Natural Face Wash, Made of Super Quality Soap Nut, Shikakai Extracts and Neem Principles -Prevents Common Skin Problems -Free From Chemical Surfactants (200 ml)
|₹ 200
|Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin, 125 ml Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5
|₹ 283
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.