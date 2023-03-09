Use chemical-free face washes routinely, be kind to your skin

A definition of what constitutes a good face wash can be best summed up as a formulation that is gentle on skin, is non comedogenic (does not trigger any skin reaction), cleanse every trace of dirt without stripping away natural oils, matches the pH level of skin and also nourishes it. Most importantly, it should not have any chemicals in it. It should only be enriched with natural ingredients and leave one with a refreshing feel. Since face wash is something that most of us use at least twice a day, we should invest in a good one and not compromise on the quality whatsoever.

To help you with options, we have listed down some chemical-free face washes. Most of them come with hydro-boosting and nourishing properties. You will find face washes that cater to different skin types; choose one that best suits your skin type. Take a closer look at them below.



Truthsome Luminous Face Wash

This face wash is available in the form of gel and suitable for all skin types. It has a pleasant and lingering smell of Coconut present in it and the best part is it is free from nasty chemicals like silicon, sulphate, paraben and phthalate. The formulation has not been tested on animals. Infused with the goodness of Vitamin C and coconut water, this one lends glow to skin, improves texture, moisturises skin and also enhances hydration.