Feeling stiff after long hours of sitting, screen time, or daily stress is more common than you think. Whether it’s tight shoulders, lower-back discomfort, or reduced flexibility, a short stretching routine can make a noticeable difference. Just 10 minutes of simple stretches each day can help improve mobility, ease muscle tension, and support better posture, making your body feel lighter and more comfortable throughout the day.

Feeling stiff all day? This 10-minute stretch routine can help improve flexibility and reduce body pain(Freepik)

Whether you spend hours at a desk or stay active throughout the day, your body still needs regular stretching to stay flexible and prevent stiffness. If ignored, muscle tightness can even lead to chronic pain and a reduced range of motion over time.

“Body stiffness is often caused by prolonged sitting, poor posture, and lack of movement. A simple 10-minute daily stretching routine, including neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and leg stretches, can improve blood circulation, reduce stiffness, enhance flexibility, and support better posture. Consistency is key, especially for people with sedentary lifestyles." Dr Akhilesh Yadav, an orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Healthshots.

Why does a 10-minute routine work?

A 10-minutes routine is effective because it warms up muscles, improves blood flow, and reduces stiffness. Simply following a short routine every day will let your body to relax and increase its overall flexibility over time. You can incorporate things into your routine, such as neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, arm stretches, side stretches, hamstring stretches, and calf stretches.

1. Neck rolls

Neck Rolls help reduce body stiffness by gently loosening tight muscles around the neck, shoulders, and upper back, areas that become stiff after long screen time or sitting.

2. Shoulder shrugs

Shoulder shrugs reduce upper-body stiffness by activating and relaxing the shoulder and neck muscles, especially the trapezius muscles, where stress and tension often build up. This movement improves blood circulation and eases muscle tightness caused by long hours of sitting or screen use.

Note: When doing each stretch, hold for 15-30 seconds and try to do it slowly. Make sure that you focus on taking slow, controlled breaths and being in control of your body’s movements. This will help prevent you from straining your muscles while effectively warming them up.

{{^usCountry}} For the best results, you should try to do this 1 time a day, preferably in the morning or after sitting for a long time. Being consistent is much more important than the amount of time you’ve spent stretching. You can do this 1 more time during the evening to help release any built-up tension from the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the best results, you should try to do this 1 time a day, preferably in the morning or after sitting for a long time. Being consistent is much more important than the amount of time you’ve spent stretching. You can do this 1 more time during the evening to help release any built-up tension from the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Using fitness tools such as a resistance band or a stretching strap will make stretches more comfortable and provide support, according to the orthopaedic expert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using fitness tools such as a resistance band or a stretching strap will make stretches more comfortable and provide support, according to the orthopaedic expert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who benefits most from this routine? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who benefits most from this routine? {{/usCountry}}

Stretching benefits almost everyone, but it is especially helpful for people who sit for long hours, work at a computer, exercise regularly, experience frequent muscle stiffness, or have poor posture.

Frequenty Asked Questions How often should you stretch to reduce body stiffness? Stretching for 5–10 minutes daily is enough to improve flexibility and reduce muscle tightness.

How long should each stretch be held? The expert recommends holding each stretch for about 15–30 seconds and repeating it 2–3 times.

Is stretching useful even if you don’t exercise regularly? Yes, it relaxes the muscles and also corrects the posture.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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