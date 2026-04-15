Want a full-body workout at home? Orthopaedic expert explains why air bikes are a smart fitness choice

Air bikes are one of the most talked-about pieces of equipment when it comes to adding cardio machines to your home gym. They are different from traditional stationary bicycles, and offer a complete cardio workout by engaging both the upper and lower body at the same time. The push and pull movement of the handles works your arms, shoulders, chest, and back, while the pedalling targets your lower body. For people with busy daily schedules, this machine is a real gem that supports weight loss by burning calories.

The stationary workout machine that can boost your overall fitness(Freepik)

Dr Akhilesh Yadav, an orthopaedic surgeon at Max Hospital, tells HealthShots: “Air bikes offer an effective full-body workout by engaging both the upper and lower body, helping improve stamina, strength, and cardiovascular fitness. Since resistance increases with movement, they suit all fitness levels. When buying one, choose a sturdy frame, adjustable seat, smooth resistance, and an easy-to-read display.”

Benefits of air bikes

According to the orthopaedic expert, using an air bike can provide a full-body workout because it engages both your upper and lower body. The machine functions similarly to a traditional stationary bike, but with improved efficiency. What's the benefit? It improves your overall coordination, strength, and endurance. Air bikes allow you to adjust the intensity by pedalling faster or slower and using the handlebars more or less aggressively; thus, they can be used by people of all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

Regular use of an air bike can improve your overall cardiovascular fitness, stamina, and muscle strength. An air bike will help you build endurance while being gentle on your joints, which is ideal for people who are concerned about their knees or other joints. Regular air bike workouts may also help with weight loss and overall physical performance.

How do air bikes support calorie burn?

{{^usCountry}} Since the air bike exercise machine increases resistance as you pedal faster, it helps you burn more calories the harder you work. This makes it ideal for high-intensity interval training (HIIT), where short bursts of fast pedalling quickly raise your heart rate. As a result, you not only burn calories during the workout but may also continue burning extra calories even after you finish exercising. What to look for before buying an air bike? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the air bike exercise machine increases resistance as you pedal faster, it helps you burn more calories the harder you work. This makes it ideal for high-intensity interval training (HIIT), where short bursts of fast pedalling quickly raise your heart rate. As a result, you not only burn calories during the workout but may also continue burning extra calories even after you finish exercising. What to look for before buying an air bike? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When buying an air bike exercise machine, look for a sturdy frame, adjustable seat height, and smooth resistance for a comfortable workout. A clear digital display to track time, distance, and calories burnt is also helpful. Make sure the bike has comfortable handlebars, strong pedals, operates with low noise, supports your body weight well, and is stable and easy to maintain for long-term use. Who should consider using an air bike? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When buying an air bike exercise machine, look for a sturdy frame, adjustable seat height, and smooth resistance for a comfortable workout. A clear digital display to track time, distance, and calories burnt is also helpful. Make sure the bike has comfortable handlebars, strong pedals, operates with low noise, supports your body weight well, and is stable and easy to maintain for long-term use. Who should consider using an air bike? {{/usCountry}}

Beginners, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and others will find air bikes an excellent piece of exercise equipment. They are ideal for those seeking a low-impact workout that is still effective. People who are recovering from injuries, trying to lose weight, or wanting to improve their endurance will benefit greatly from using an air bike. Furthermore, because of their versatility and ability to perform a variety of exercises, air bikes can be an effective way to work out at home.

Frequently Asked Questions How long should i use an air bike for exercise? You may use air bikes for typically 15-30 minutes for maximum effectiveness.

Is an air bike a good workout? If you are looking for a high-intensity workout that focuses on both upper and lower body, then air bikes are a great option.

Does an air bike burn belly fat? Yes, these offer the high-intensity workout experience that can ultimately reduce belly fat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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