These comfortable office chairs can upgrade your work from home setup: Best deals from Flipkart

If you have been planning to invest in a comfortable office chair but were hesitant because of the high price, this may be the perfect time to shop. The much-awaited Flipkart SASA LELE Sale is now live, bringing exciting deals across multiple categories, from fashion to furniture. With attractive discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, shoppers can upgrade their work-from-home or office setup without overspending. These office chairs are designed to offer better comfort and support during long working hours while helping you stay within budget.

Shop comfortable office chairs at 80% off at this Flipkart SASA LELE sale(Freepik)

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This Astride ergonomic office chair for home is currently available at 76% off during the Flipkart sale. Designed for long working hours, it features a tilted backrest that may help support better posture, a headrest to reduce neck strain, and comfortable armrests for added support. Its breathable mesh seating offers a more comfortable sitting experience, while the adjustable seat height makes it a practical addition to your work-from-home or desk setup.

2.

IAFA office arm chair

The IAFA office arm chair is built with sturdy, high-quality materials designed to support varying weight capacities. It features smooth 360-degree rotating wheels for easy movement and a tilting mechanism that adds flexibility and comfort during long working hours. Available at 69% off during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale, this office chair also comes with a soft cushioned seat for added comfort, while the breathable mesh backrest helps keep you cool throughout the day.

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3.

CARLTON LONDON office chair

{{^usCountry}} Thinking of getting an office chair with multiple adjustability features? This may be the right time to shop, as the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale is offering discounts of up to 80% off on this chair. Designed for comfort during long working hours, this chair features a breathable mesh backrest to help keep you cool, 2D PP armrests, adjustable height settings, and moulded foam cushioning for a more comfortable seating experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thinking of getting an office chair with multiple adjustability features? This may be the right time to shop, as the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale is offering discounts of up to 80% off on this chair. Designed for comfort during long working hours, this chair features a breathable mesh backrest to help keep you cool, 2D PP armrests, adjustable height settings, and moulded foam cushioning for a more comfortable seating experience. {{/usCountry}}

4.

Newturn MAXSON Mid back Work from home

This mid-back office arm chair features leather upholstery that gives it a premium and sophisticated look. Its soft cushioning is designed to offer a comfortable seating experience during long working hours. During the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale, shoppers can grab this office chair at up to 59% off, along with bank offers and EMI options. The chair also comes with a tilting mechanism that allows it to recline up to 135 degrees and lock at 90 degrees using the adjustment knob.

5.

Godrej mid-back office chair

This Godrej mid-back office chair features a breathable mesh backrest designed to help keep you cool during long working hours. Its comfortable moulded seat offers added support for everyday use, making it suitable for home or office setups. Available in three colour options, like black, blue, and red, this office chair is currently being offered at 45% off during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale.

6.

Green Soul office chair f

The Green Soul office chair features cervical and lateral support designed to provide added comfort during long working hours. Its soft cushioning may help reduce back strain while sitting for extended periods. Available at up to 61% off during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale, the chair also comes with smooth-rolling 360-degree wheels for easy movement and flexibility.

The CellBell office chair is designed to provide enhanced mid-back support with its sturdy yet adjustable backrest and breathable mesh covering. It also features durable armrests that offer added comfort and support during breaks or long working hours. The moulded seat cushioning is designed to provide a comfortable seating experience, even during extended periods of sitting.

The Nilkamal office chair is another option available at up to 48% off during the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale. It features soft cushioning on the seat and back support, paired with leather upholstery that gives the chair a premium look while offering added comfort. The chair also comes with smooth 360-degree swivel wheels for easy movement and a centre tilt mechanism with upright locking for better reclining control and flexibility.

What to look for in an office chair before buying?

1. Ergonomic support

Choose a chair that supports your:

lower back

neck

spine posture

Lumbar support is especially important for long sitting hours.

2. Adjustable height

Your feet should rest flat on the floor while sitting.

An adjustable seat height helps maintain better posture and comfort.

3. Comfortable cushioning

Look for:

Soft yet supportive cushioning

Moulded foam seats

Breathable materials

Avoid chairs that feel too hard or sink too much.

4. Breathable backrest

Mesh backrests can help improve airflow and keep you cool during long work sessions.

5. Armrests

Adjustable armrests help reduce strain on the following:

Shoulders

Wrists

Elbows

6. Tilt and recline features

A tilt mechanism allows flexibility and helps reduce stiffness during long sitting hours.

7. Build quality & weight capacity

Check:

Frame material

Wheel quality

maximum weight support

A sturdy chair usually lasts longer.

8. Smooth mobility

360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling wheels improve movement and convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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