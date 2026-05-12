These stylish curtains for bedrooms and living rooms can add privacy, elegance and soft light filtering indoors

Curtains can completely transform a room by adding privacy, controlling sunlight and enhancing home décor. Flipkart offers a wide variety of curtain styles for bedrooms, living rooms and balconies. Shoppers can explore blackout curtains for better light blocking, velvet curtains for a luxurious touch, and semi-transparent curtains that allow soft natural light indoors. Polyester curtains remain popular for easy maintenance and durability, while sheer and layered designs suit modern interiors beautifully. Window and door curtains are available in multiple sizes, colours and prints to match different décor themes. From minimalist solids to floral and textured patterns,

Elegant curtains adding comfort, privacy and style to modern home interiors.(Pexels)

Flipkart features affordable curtain options suitable for both compact flats and spacious homes. Here are curtain options with 4+ star reviews, that were praised for fabric quality, elegant designs, easy installation and value-for-money appeal by buyers.

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The Hanu Craft Velvet Room Darkening Curtain is designed to enhance interiors with a soft velvet texture and elegant room-darkening finish. Suitable for bedrooms and living spaces, these curtains help reduce harsh sunlight while adding warmth and privacy indoors. The rich fabric and modern styling complement both classic and contemporary décor themes. Easy to install and maintain, the curtains are suitable for everyday home use and create a cosy ambience for comfortable living spaces.

Specifications Lining:: Room darkening velvet lining Reversible: Single-side usable design Transparency: Room darkening transparency level Fabric Care Gentle machine wash recommended Collection Modern velvet curtain collection

The curtain is designed to enhance interiors with effective room-darkening coverage and a modern polyester finish. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, it helps reduce harsh sunlight while adding privacy and style to indoor spaces. The soft fabric complements contemporary décor themes and offers easy maintenance for everyday use. Its elegant appearance and practical functionality make it suitable for homes seeking both comfort and decorative appeal with convenient installation and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Transparency: Room darkening light control Colour: Solid modern colour finish Sales Package: Pack of 2 curtains Size 213 cm 7 ft door Material Soft polyester fabric material

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{{^usCountry}} The curtain is designed to brighten interiors while offering soft light filtering and enhanced privacy. Its semi-transparent polyester fabric allows natural light to enter, creating an airy and comfortable ambience for bedrooms, living rooms and balconies. The lightweight material complements modern and minimal décor styles while remaining easy to maintain for regular use. Suitable for door spaces, the curtain adds a stylish decorative touch and helps refresh interiors with elegant simplicity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The curtain is designed to brighten interiors while offering soft light filtering and enhanced privacy. Its semi-transparent polyester fabric allows natural light to enter, creating an airy and comfortable ambience for bedrooms, living rooms and balconies. The lightweight material complements modern and minimal décor styles while remaining easy to maintain for regular use. Suitable for door spaces, the curtain adds a stylish decorative touch and helps refresh interiors with elegant simplicity. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Transparency Semi-transparent light filtering design Fabric Care Easy machine wash care Colour Modern solid colour finish Sales Package 1 single curtain included Size 213.36 cm 7 ft size

The curtain is designed to enhance privacy while adding a stylish decorative touch to interiors. Its room-darkening polyester fabric helps reduce sunlight and creates a cosy ambience for bedrooms and living spaces. Suitable for modern homes, the curtain complements contemporary décor themes with its elegant appearance and practical functionality. The soft material offers easy maintenance and convenient everyday use, making it suitable for homes seeking both comfort and decorative appeal.

Specifications Lining: Room darkening inner lining Reversible: Single-side usable curtain design Transparency: Low light transparency level Lining Material: Soft polyester fabric lining

The curtain is designed to brighten interiors with soft light filtering and a stylish semi-transparent finish. Suitable for windows in bedrooms and living spaces, it allows natural light to enter while maintaining a comfortable level of privacy. The polyester fabric offers durability and easy maintenance for everyday use. Its modern appearance complements contemporary décor themes and helps create an airy, elegant ambience suitable for compact as well as spacious homes.

Specifications Lining: Unlined lightweight curtain design Reversible: Single-side usable curtain style Transparency: Semi-transparent light filtering fabric Fabric Care: Gentle machine wash recommended

The curtain is designed to enhance interiors with soft light filtering and an elegant semi-transparent appearance. Suitable for windows in bedrooms and living spaces, it allows natural light indoors while maintaining comfortable privacy. The polyester fabric offers durability, easy maintenance and a lightweight feel for everyday use. Its modern styling complements contemporary décor themes and helps create a bright, airy ambience suitable for compact flats as well as spacious homes.

Specifications Lining Lightweight unlined curtain design Reversible Single-side usable curtain style Transparency Semi-transparent light filtering fabric Fabric Care Easy gentle machine wash Colour Elegant modern colour finish

The Kraftiq Homes Polyester Semi-Transparent Curtain is designed to add elegance and soft light filtering to modern interiors. Its semi-transparent polyester fabric allows natural light indoors while maintaining a comfortable level of privacy for bedrooms and living spaces. Suitable for door areas, the curtain complements contemporary décor themes with its lightweight texture and stylish appearance. Easy to install and maintain, it offers a practical and decorative solution for everyday home use while creating a bright and airy ambience.

Specifications Lining No Reversible No Transparency Semi Transparent Fabric Care Normal hand wash or machine wash [Light colors to be wash separately] Collection Gold touch3

The curtain is designed to enhance interiors with soft light filtering and a stylish semi-transparent appearance. Suitable for windows in bedrooms and living rooms, it allows natural light indoors while maintaining comfortable privacy. The lightweight polyester fabric offers durability and easy maintenance for everyday use. Its modern design complements contemporary décor themes and helps create a bright, airy ambience. Suitable for compact as well as spacious homes, the curtain adds both decorative appeal and practical functionality to interiors.

Specifications Lining No Reversible No Transparency Semi Transparent Fabric Care Easy Care: Wash Separately, don’t mix with other clothes. Mild detergent no bleaching. After Washing, dry it immediately Colour Maroon

The curtain is designed to add elegance and soft light filtering to modern interiors. Its semi-transparent polyester fabric allows natural light indoors while maintaining comfortable privacy for bedrooms, living rooms and balconies. Suitable for door spaces, the curtain complements contemporary décor themes with its lightweight texture and stylish appearance. Easy to install and maintain, it offers a practical and decorative solution for everyday home use. The curtain helps create a bright, airy ambience while enhancing the overall look of living spaces.

Specifications Lining No Reversible No Transparency Semi Transparent Fabric Care Easy Care: Wash Separately, don’t mix with other clothes. Mild detergent no bleaching. After Washing, dry it immediately Colour Maroon

The curtain is designed to enhance interiors with soft light filtering and a modern semi-transparent finish. Suitable for doors in bedrooms, living rooms and balconies, it allows natural light indoors while maintaining comfortable privacy. The lightweight polyester fabric offers durability and easy maintenance for everyday use. Its elegant appearance complements contemporary décor themes and helps create a bright, airy ambience. Suitable for modern homes, the curtain combines decorative appeal with practical functionality for daily living spaces.

Specifications Lining No Reversible No Transparency Semi Transparent Fabric Care Easy Care: Wash Separately, don’t mix with other clothes. Mild detergent no bleaching. After Washing, dry it immediately Colour Green

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FAQs on curtains Which curtain fabric suits bedrooms best? Blackout and velvet curtains suit bedrooms for better privacy and comfort.

Are polyester curtains easy to maintain? Yes, polyester curtains are durable, lightweight and easy to wash regularly.

Do semi-transparent curtains block sunlight completely? No, they softly filter sunlight while maintaining comfortable indoor brightness levels.

Which curtains suit modern living rooms best? Sheer, layered and textured curtains complement modern living room interiors beautifully.

. How often should curtains be cleaned at home? Curtains should be cleaned regularly to reduce dust and maintain freshness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nivedita Mishra ...Read More With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read Less

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