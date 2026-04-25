The faux-rattan chairs you didn’t know you needed: My tried and tested find

Three days later, I opened the box and instantly felt like I had made the right call. These chairs bring that soft, refined look without the heavy price tag.

After hopping between stores with no luck, I did what most of us end up doing. I opened Amazon and started scrolling endlessly. That is when I came across these rattan-style stackable chairs from Dream Furnishing. They had the look I wanted, but I was unsure about the quality. The return policy gave me enough confidence to take a chance.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

Designing my home felt exciting until I hit a very specific problem. My breakfast counter needed chairs that looked clean, modern, and easy to tuck away. Sounds simple, but it turned into a full-blown hunt. Real rattan options were far too pricey and needed extra care. Metal chairs felt cold and rigid. Regular plastic ones just did not match the mood I had in mind.

First impressions: Unboxing and aesthetics The first thing I noticed was the finish. Unlike the usual shiny plastic chairs, these had a smooth matte surface that instantly felt more premium and luxurious, and the designer in me rejoiced! The frame is clean and minimal, while the backrest has that woven rattan-style detail that adds texture that you absolutely want from a real rattan chair, but for a faux one to deliver is a surprise.

I picked the pastel green option, and it blended perfectly with my space. It adds a gentle pop of colour without overpowering the room. The other shades, like black and grey, would work just as well for more neutral setups.

Another big plus was that there was no assembly involved. I simply took them out of the box, and they were ready to go. That first moment of sliding one neatly under the breakfast counter felt so satisfying. Especially when the chair tied the entire setup together and looked like it belonged.

The “Tried and Tested” performance Once the initial excitement of winning at an online purchase had settled, it was time to see how they held up in daily life. Comfort was my first concern, and these did not disappoint. The backrest has a slight give, which makes sitting for longer periods surprisingly comfortable. The woven design also allows air to pass through, which is a blessing in warmer weather and if you plan to use these outside.

In terms of strength, they feel stable and secure. I have used them on different surfaces, from indoor flooring to balcony tiles, and they have stayed steady without wobbling. Even with regular use, they do not feel flimsy.

The real win is how practical they are. Since they are stackable, I can easily bring them out when guests are over and then stack them away without taking up space. In a compact home, this makes a huge difference. They move from everyday dining chairs to extra seating in seconds.