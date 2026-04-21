Why these 8 mosquito nets are your best defence this summer; say no to uncomfortable sleep

Summer nights in India often come with an uninvited guest, mosquitoes. Beyond itchy bites, they carry health risks like dengue, malaria and chikungunya that can disrupt daily life. A good mosquito net is not just a simple cover; it is a practical shield that helps block insects while allowing air to flow so you can rest easy. Modern designs focus on comfort, breathability and easy setup, making them ideal for every home, from city flats to holiday stays. Here we look at eight mosquito nets that balance safety and sleep quality, so you wake up refreshed and protected each morning without relying only on sprays or coils. Simple choices today can help keep families healthier through the warmer months.

Soft lit bedroom with a tucked mosquito net creates a calm, safe sleep space free from bites and buzzing interruptions. (Pexels.com)

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Designed for everyday protection, this 5x7 mosquito net creates a secure barrier against insects while maintaining steady airflow for a comfortable night’s sleep. Made with durable HDPE mesh and cotton elements, it offers long-lasting use and easy maintenance with its washable design. Ideal for double beds, it provides ample coverage for adults. A practical choice for reducing exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses while ensuring a calm, uninterrupted sleep environment through warmer nights.

This foldable mosquito net combines convenience with everyday protection, making it ideal for adults looking for uninterrupted summer sleep. Crafted from lightweight polyester, it offers a breathable mesh that allows steady airflow while keeping mosquitoes out. The pop-up design ensures quick setup and easy folding, perfect for daily use or travel. Washable and low-maintenance, it supports a cleaner sleep space while helping to reduce exposure to mosquito-borne diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} Built for double beds, this 6x7 ft mosquito net offers full coverage and a secure barrier against insects, helping reduce exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses. Made from durable HDPE material, it balances strength with breathability, allowing steady airflow for a cooler sleep experience. The washable design keeps maintenance simple, making it suitable for daily use. Its light blue floral pattern adds a soft touch to your room while supporting uninterrupted, healthier sleep through warm nights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built for double beds, this 6x7 ft mosquito net offers full coverage and a secure barrier against insects, helping reduce exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses. Made from durable HDPE material, it balances strength with breathability, allowing steady airflow for a cooler sleep experience. The washable design keeps maintenance simple, making it suitable for daily use. Its light blue floral pattern adds a soft touch to your room while supporting uninterrupted, healthier sleep through warm nights. {{/usCountry}}

Made for everyday comfort, this 6x6 ft mosquito net offers full coverage for double and king-size beds, creating a reliable shield against insects. The breathable cotton fabric allows steady airflow, helping you stay cool through warm nights. Its simple hanging design is easy to set up and suits most bedrooms. Washable and reusable, it supports a cleaner sleep space, reduces exposure to mosquito-borne diseases, and ensures uninterrupted rest.

Made for simple, everyday use, this polyester mosquito net creates a protective layer that helps keep mosquitoes away while allowing air to circulate freely. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to handle, set up, and store when not in use. The fine mesh supports better airflow, helping you stay cool through humid nights. A washable design adds convenience, making it a reliable option for maintaining hygiene, reducing exposure to mosquito-borne diseases, and improving sleep quality.

Designed for single beds, this foldable mosquito net offers a quick and fuss-free way to stay protected through warmer nights. Its lightweight polyester mesh allows steady airflow while creating a barrier against mosquitoes, helping reduce the risk of insect-related illnesses. The pop-up design sets up in seconds and folds down just as easily, making it ideal for daily use or travel. A practical addition for cleaner, more comfortable and uninterrupted sleep.

Designed for larger beds, this 6.5 x 6.5 ft mosquito net offers generous coverage, creating a secure sleep zone for couples or families. The breathable polyester mesh supports steady airflow while blocking mosquitoes, helping reduce the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. Its foldable structure makes setup quick and storage simple, ideal for daily use. Lightweight yet durable, it is a practical addition for maintaining hygiene, improving sleep quality, and staying protected through warm, humid nights.

Designed for full bed coverage, this double bed mosquito net creates a secure, enclosed space that helps keep mosquitoes out while allowing air to circulate freely. Made from durable polyester, it features a pop-up tent-style structure that requires no complex setup and stays stable through the night. The washable design supports easy upkeep. Ideal for daily use, it helps reduce exposure to mosquito-borne diseases while improving sleep comfort.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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