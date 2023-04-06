Story Saved
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023
Best GPS trackers to track your dog: 7 top picks

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 06, 2023 18:42 IST
Summary:

Investing in a dog GPS tracker or collar can help you track them down if they get lost. It has other features too such as activity levels or sleep patterns.

product info
GPS trackers for your pets are a must today.

Finding out that your cherished dog is missing is the worst feeling imaginable. If you're fortunate, you might be able to discover them before they travel too far, or maybe a kind person will locate them and return them to you. But many dogs vanish without a trace. Purchasing a fantastic pet GPS tracker or collar may be a smart move if you don't want to take a chance at that awful outcome.

These gadgets constantly provide you access to your dog's whereabouts so you can find them fast if they escape. Several also include extras like details on your dog's activity levels or sleeping schedules. Because not all GPS trackers are created equal, we've provided reviews of some of the top models so you can choose the one that's right for you. You don't want to get this buy wrong, after all.

The top GPS trackers for dogs and collars on the market right now are listed bel

Product list

  1. Whistle Go Explore Pet Tracker

The Whistle Go Explore is a flexible and practical tool that offers you a wealth of essential information about the whereabouts and health of your dog. You can track down your dog even if they embark on an epic voyage a la Homeward Bound because you can see where they are in real-time and it covers almost the entire country. But, it also provides details on their activity levels, diet, and general health. When they are resting, licking, or even scratching, you will be able to tell. They will provide you with helpful benchmarks based on the age and breed of your dog, so that information won't be provided in a vacuum either.

The actual device comes in three eye-catching colours, and it has a built-in night light to make sure your dog will be seen at night. It won't need to be charged frequently because the battery lasts over three weeks. It does, however, necessitate the use of AT&T's LTE network, which is a significant negative. The number of users may be limited as a result, but if you use AT&T, you'll discover that the Whistle Go Explore is the best tracker available right now.

Specifications

  • Brand: Whistle
  • Style: Modern
  • Target Audience: Unisex Teen, Unisex Adult
  • Age Range: Adult
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros

Cons

Track dogs in real-time over a nationwide network.

Requires using AT&T’s network

cellpic 42% off
Whistle Go Explore - Ultimate Health & Location Tracker for Pets - Waterproof GPS Pet Tracker, Built-in Night Light, 20 Day Battery, Pet Fitness Tracker fits on collar
3.9 (1,237)
3.9 (1,237)
42% off
17,496 30,158
Buy now

2. Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder

The Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder is not a high-tech alternative, but it is an incredibly cheap option that works surprisingly well, making it our pick for the affordable Gps tracker. It's only a tag that you attach to your dog's collar, but it has all the information you'll need to find them if they get lost. Each tag has a code that can be entered on the business' website so that anyone who discovers your dog will know how to get in touch with you.

Everything is simple to set up, and if your dog disappears, you can quickly create a lost pet poster. When they are located, the website will generate a map telling you where they are, and their rescuer can contact you via email, text, or phone call. Although the product is intended to do so, using it in place of a microchip is not something we would advise. The issue is that it is useless if it is not fastened and can break and fall off, much like your dog's collar can.

Additionally, it can take some trial and error before you're called because it's not immediately obvious from glancing at the tag what someone should do if they discover your dog. The Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder, however, makes things far simpler than finding a veterinarian to scan a microchip, making it well worth the price (although it helps that it just only a few pennies).

Specifications

  • Color: Blue, Pink
  • Size: Small
  • Brand: Platinum Pets
  • Finish Type: Polished

Pros

Cons

Find contact info if the dog gets lost.

Not easy to use

cellpic
Platinum Pets Pawsitively Safe Pet Finder Dog Tag and Cat Tag
3.9 (70)
3.9 (70)
2,915
Buy now

3. Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker

The Tractive LTE offers many of the same capabilities as top-of-the-line versions, but at a significantly lower cost. Every 2-3 seconds, it will update the location of your dog, ensuring that you always know where they are. Additionally, you can look into their past to check whether they've ever been somewhere they shouldn't have been. There is no need to worry about the device coming off because it is firmly attached to the collar. You'll know where they are as long as their collar is fastened. It is advantageous for families or anyone who employs third parties to care for their dog because you can share all this information with whoever you'd want.

You must purchase a subscription in advance to use the service. That implies that you will need to spend a large sum of money before you can say for sure whether it would be beneficial to you or not. Because of the poor battery life, you'll need to recharge it regularly. Additionally, the reception will be, at best, patchy if you reside in an area without a strong wireless connection. The Tractive LTE is an excellent substitute for more expensive trackers, but it is more affordable for a reason.

Specifications

  • Brand: Tractive
  • Special Feature: Waterproof
  • Color: Beige
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Supported Application: GPS

Pros

Cons

Dog's location is frequently updated

limited battery life

cellpic 33% off
Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker - Location & Activity Tracker for Dogs with Unlimited Range (Newest Model), Beige (TRNJA4)
4.1 (3,290)
4.1 (3,290)
33% off
8,234 12,234
Buy now

4. Sanyipace GPS Tracker

The Sanyipace GPS Tracker is well-designed. It is lightweight and small. Pets are not burdened by it, and it looks adorable. Your pet may be found anywhere thanks to the pet tracker, and you can view the location and movement of your pet on your phone. You can designate a zone surrounding the locator, and if a pet enters or exits that zone, an alarm will sound. It is usable in a variety of situations and weatherproof. For the call feature, the callback number is set. If you press the OK button, the pet tracker will call the specified number on your behalf.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sanyipace
  • Color: Black
  • Material: ABS + rubber
  • Network: GSM/GPRS
  • Battery: built-in 500mAh Li-ion battery

Pros

Cons

Battery life good

Products did not work properly

cellpic 39% off
Sanyipace GPS Tracker for Dogs,Pet GPS Tracker Cat, Real-Time Tracking Collar Device with APP Control Activity Monitor, Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker Locator Pet Collar-Black
1 (2)
1 (2)
39% off
3,399 5,599
Buy now

5. PETBIZ G1 GPS Pet Tracker

Utilizing NB-IoT technology, the PETBIZ smart tracker offers unparalleled 30-day battery life. averages 30 days of use compared to less than a week for comparable 3G trackers. When the power falls below 30%, send notifications. The charging process just takes two hours to complete. Saving you time in your hectic life. Safe zone alarms and lost dog modes are included. Set up a safe area for the dog and receive alerts if it runs away. When the urgent seeking mode is active, location data is refreshed every 20 to 50 meters, which is more frequent than every few minutes and will help you locate your escape artist more quickly.

Specifications

  • Brand: PETBIZ
  • Style: Modern
  • Color: Black
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Band Colour: Black

Pros

Cons

Lightweight

High range Gps tracker

cellpic 9% off
PETBIZ G1 GPS Pet Tracker, NB-IOT(5G) Real-Time Dog Locator & Activity Monitor, 30 Days Ultra Long-Lasting Battery Lightweight Waterproof Dog Finder (Black) …
3.4 (245)
3.4 (245)
9% off
14,974 16,499
Buy now

6. Boutique Pet Tracker

You can help by using our dog GPS tracker to locate your adorable pet in real time. The device is smaller than any other one on the market, weighs only 1.76 oz (50 grams), and is simple to attach to a pet's collar. You can also create borders around your property using the Geo-fence feature, and you'll get text alerts when someone crosses those bounds. Never fear! Loss not!

Specification

  • Manufacturer: ‎Boutique
  • Item model number: ‎TK909
  • Product Dimensions: ‎7 x 3.7 x 2 cm; 50 Grams

ASIN: ‎B08MKZKJRC

Pros

Cons

Gps tracking with location history

 

cellpic
Boutique Pet Tracker,Pet GPS Tracker for Dog, The 2nd Generation Anti- Lost Dog Tracker Dog GPS Collar Global GPS/GSM SIM Long Standby,Waterproof with APP Tracking
4.3 (4)
4.3 (4)
4,699
Buy now

7. Sanyipace GPS Dog

Sanyipace GPS Dog Activity Monitor with Unlimited Range, Tracker Collar Pet Cats and Dogs, Tracker with Unlimited Range, Activity Monitor, Waterproof Tracking Device Anti-Lost Monitor. To prevent your pet from becoming lost or stolen, you should always keep an eye on its location and be aware of its direction of travel. When the time comes, you should also try to reclaim them.

Specifications

  • Model: ‎Z8
  • Product Dimensions: ‎6.55 x 3.77 x 2 cm; 65 Grams
  • Item model number: ‎Z8
  • Material: ‎ABS
  • Manufacturer: Sanyipace

Pros

Cons

pet GPS tracker that is waterproof

 

cellpic
Sanyipace GPS Dog Activity Monitor with Unlimited Range, Tracker Collar Pet Cats Dogs, Tracker with Unlimited Range, Activity Monitor, Waterproof Tracking Device Anti-Lost Monitor (Black)
3,899
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Whistle Go ExploreBuilt-in night light keeps dog visible after darkprovides a wealth of information about activity and healthgives information about the breed and age of dogs for comparison's sake
Platinum Petsvalue for the pricecreates lost-pet postersEasy to use
TractiveAllows to share data history of the place revealedPrice worthy
SanyipaceCall back option availableBattery life goodNot expensive
PETBIZQuick serviceEasy to useAdjustable
Boutique trackerWaterproofBattery life goodLightweight

Sanyipace

tracker

USB Charging Cable 

resistant to waterLong life battery

Best value for money

Choosing the best tracker from such a huge range might be challenging. We advise the Whistle Go Explore Pet Tracker in an emergency. This GPS tracker works slightly better than its competitors. This tracker is more affordable, yet it still has excellent quality and is quite useful.

Best overall product

Choosing from the aforementioned list can be challenging. While this smartphone performs admirably, the other one has a longer battery life. Although we have chosen our favorite, you are free to select the option that best meets your needs. The Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker is an option for everyone. It includes a wide range of features that are appropriate for everyone and a very beautiful price range.

How to find the bestGPS trackers for tracking dogs?

It will depend on many factors, including those mentioned above. Another important element that impacts accuracy is the caliber of the network the device is connected to—some operate substantially better in particular regions than others. You should also make sure that they will continue to be securely attached and charged. The devices are useless if they fall off your dog and become powerless when they do. Security and battery life should be considered very carefully before making a purchase. Trackers are less effective during a search than microchips but are less expensive. Health-based monitors are entertaining, but they should not be used in place of a veterinarian's advice.

Product Price
Whistle Go Explore - Ultimate Health & Location Tracker for Pets - Waterproof GPS Pet Tracker, Built-in Night Light, 20 Day Battery, Pet Fitness Tracker fits on collar ₹ 17,496
Platinum Pets Pawsitively Safe Pet Finder Dog Tag and Cat Tag ₹ 2,915
Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker - Location & Activity Tracker for Dogs with Unlimited Range (Newest Model), Beige (TRNJA4) ₹ 8,234
Sanyipace GPS Tracker for Dogs,Pet GPS Tracker Cat, Real-Time Tracking Collar Device with APP Control Activity Monitor, Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker Locator Pet Collar-Black ₹ 3,399
PETBIZ G1 GPS Pet Tracker, NB-IOT(5G) Real-Time Dog Locator & Activity Monitor, 30 Days Ultra Long-Lasting Battery Lightweight Waterproof Dog Finder (Black) … ₹ 14,974
Boutique Pet Tracker,Pet GPS Tracker for Dog, The 2nd Generation Anti- Lost Dog Tracker Dog GPS Collar Global GPS/GSM SIM Long Standby,Waterproof with APP Tracking ₹ 4,699
Sanyipace GPS Dog Activity Monitor with Unlimited Range, Tracker Collar Pet Cats Dogs, Tracker with Unlimited Range, Activity Monitor, Waterproof Tracking Device Anti-Lost Monitor (Black) ₹ 3,899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

GPS Tracker

