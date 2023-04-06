Best GPS trackers to track your dog: 7 top picks

GPS trackers for your pets are a must today.

Finding out that your cherished dog is missing is the worst feeling imaginable. If you're fortunate, you might be able to discover them before they travel too far, or maybe a kind person will locate them and return them to you. But many dogs vanish without a trace. Purchasing a fantastic pet GPS tracker or collar may be a smart move if you don't want to take a chance at that awful outcome. These gadgets constantly provide you access to your dog's whereabouts so you can find them fast if they escape. Several also include extras like details on your dog's activity levels or sleeping schedules. Because not all GPS trackers are created equal, we've provided reviews of some of the top models so you can choose the one that's right for you. You don't want to get this buy wrong, after all. The top GPS trackers for dogs and collars on the market right now are listed bel Product list Whistle Go Explore Pet Tracker The Whistle Go Explore is a flexible and practical tool that offers you a wealth of essential information about the whereabouts and health of your dog. You can track down your dog even if they embark on an epic voyage a la Homeward Bound because you can see where they are in real-time and it covers almost the entire country. But, it also provides details on their activity levels, diet, and general health. When they are resting, licking, or even scratching, you will be able to tell. They will provide you with helpful benchmarks based on the age and breed of your dog, so that information won't be provided in a vacuum either. The actual device comes in three eye-catching colours, and it has a built-in night light to make sure your dog will be seen at night. It won't need to be charged frequently because the battery lasts over three weeks. It does, however, necessitate the use of AT&T's LTE network, which is a significant negative. The number of users may be limited as a result, but if you use AT&T, you'll discover that the Whistle Go Explore is the best tracker available right now. Specifications Brand: Whistle

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons Track dogs in real-time over a nationwide network. Requires using AT&T’s network

2. Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder The Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder is not a high-tech alternative, but it is an incredibly cheap option that works surprisingly well, making it our pick for the affordable Gps tracker. It's only a tag that you attach to your dog's collar, but it has all the information you'll need to find them if they get lost. Each tag has a code that can be entered on the business' website so that anyone who discovers your dog will know how to get in touch with you. Everything is simple to set up, and if your dog disappears, you can quickly create a lost pet poster. When they are located, the website will generate a map telling you where they are, and their rescuer can contact you via email, text, or phone call. Although the product is intended to do so, using it in place of a microchip is not something we would advise. The issue is that it is useless if it is not fastened and can break and fall off, much like your dog's collar can. Additionally, it can take some trial and error before you're called because it's not immediately obvious from glancing at the tag what someone should do if they discover your dog. The Platinum Pets Pawsitively Pet Finder, however, makes things far simpler than finding a veterinarian to scan a microchip, making it well worth the price (although it helps that it just only a few pennies). Specifications Color: Blue, Pink

Brand: Platinum Pets

Pros Cons Find contact info if the dog gets lost. Not easy to use

3. Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker The Tractive LTE offers many of the same capabilities as top-of-the-line versions, but at a significantly lower cost. Every 2-3 seconds, it will update the location of your dog, ensuring that you always know where they are. Additionally, you can look into their past to check whether they've ever been somewhere they shouldn't have been. There is no need to worry about the device coming off because it is firmly attached to the collar. You'll know where they are as long as their collar is fastened. It is advantageous for families or anyone who employs third parties to care for their dog because you can share all this information with whoever you'd want. You must purchase a subscription in advance to use the service. That implies that you will need to spend a large sum of money before you can say for sure whether it would be beneficial to you or not. Because of the poor battery life, you'll need to recharge it regularly. Additionally, the reception will be, at best, patchy if you reside in an area without a strong wireless connection. The Tractive LTE is an excellent substitute for more expensive trackers, but it is more affordable for a reason. Specifications Brand: Tractive

Pros Cons Dog's location is frequently updated limited battery life

4. Sanyipace GPS Tracker The Sanyipace GPS Tracker is well-designed. It is lightweight and small. Pets are not burdened by it, and it looks adorable. Your pet may be found anywhere thanks to the pet tracker, and you can view the location and movement of your pet on your phone. You can designate a zone surrounding the locator, and if a pet enters or exits that zone, an alarm will sound. It is usable in a variety of situations and weatherproof. For the call feature, the callback number is set. If you press the OK button, the pet tracker will call the specified number on your behalf. Specifications Brand: Sanyipace

Pros Cons Battery life good Products did not work properly

5. PETBIZ G1 GPS Pet Tracker Utilizing NB-IoT technology, the PETBIZ smart tracker offers unparalleled 30-day battery life. averages 30 days of use compared to less than a week for comparable 3G trackers. When the power falls below 30%, send notifications. The charging process just takes two hours to complete. Saving you time in your hectic life. Safe zone alarms and lost dog modes are included. Set up a safe area for the dog and receive alerts if it runs away. When the urgent seeking mode is active, location data is refreshed every 20 to 50 meters, which is more frequent than every few minutes and will help you locate your escape artist more quickly. Specifications Brand: PETBIZ

Pros Cons Lightweight High range Gps tracker

6. Boutique Pet Tracker You can help by using our dog GPS tracker to locate your adorable pet in real time. The device is smaller than any other one on the market, weighs only 1.76 oz (50 grams), and is simple to attach to a pet's collar. You can also create borders around your property using the Geo-fence feature, and you'll get text alerts when someone crosses those bounds. Never fear! Loss not! Specification Manufacturer: ‎Boutique

Product Dimensions: ‎7 x 3.7 x 2 cm; 50 Grams ASIN: ‎B08MKZKJRC

Pros Cons Gps tracking with location history

7. Sanyipace GPS Dog Sanyipace GPS Dog Activity Monitor with Unlimited Range, Tracker Collar Pet Cats and Dogs, Tracker with Unlimited Range, Activity Monitor, Waterproof Tracking Device Anti-Lost Monitor. To prevent your pet from becoming lost or stolen, you should always keep an eye on its location and be aware of its direction of travel. When the time comes, you should also try to reclaim them. Specifications Model: ‎Z8

Product Dimensions: ‎6.55 x 3.77 x 2 cm; 65 Grams

Item model number: ‎Z8

Pros Cons pet GPS tracker that is waterproof

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whistle Go Explore Built-in night light keeps dog visible after dark provides a wealth of information about activity and health gives information about the breed and age of dogs for comparison's sake Platinum Pets value for the price creates lost-pet posters Easy to use Tractive Allows to share data history of the place revealed Price worthy Sanyipace Call back option available Battery life good Not expensive PETBIZ Quick service Easy to use Adjustable Boutique tracker Waterproof Battery life good Lightweight Sanyipace tracker USB Charging Cable resistant to water Long life battery