Jonathan Yap is the President, CapitaLand Financial of CapitaLand Group, reporting to the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Yap oversees the Group’s real estate investment trusts and business trusts, as well as private and third-party funds. He also oversees the Group’s India business. Yap is a member of the CapitaLand Executive Committee.

Prior to joining CapitaLand in July 2019, Jonathan Yap was the Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ascendas-Singbridge. As Group COO, Yap oversaw the Ascendas-Singbridge’s operations in Korea and expansion in new markets. He also worked closely with the teams involved in the Group’s new businesses. In the capacity of Group CFO, Yap supervised the finance, corporate strategy and development, and enterprise risk management functions of Ascendas-Singbridge Group.

Yap was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Real Estate Funds, both roles which he performed since the formation of Ascendas-Singbridge and before his appointment as Group CFO and Group COO in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Jonathan Yap was CEO, India from 2010 to 2015, CEO, India Funds from 2007 to 2014 and CEO, India Operations from 2004 to 2007. During which, he led the listing of the award-winning Ascendas India Trust on the Singapore Exchange. He was also Assistant Group CEO for Overseas Funds & India of Ascendas Pte Ltd from 2012 to 2015.

Prior to joining Ascendas, Yap was with the Australian Securities Exchange-listed Lend Lease Corporation from 1997 to 2004. He last held the concurrent positions of Investment Director of its Asia business, and Deputy Fund Manager of Asia Pacific Investment Companies I and II. During his term, he was based in Singapore and Australia, and held regional investment, asset and development management roles. From 1992 to 1997, Yap was with Tan Chong Realty (the real estate arm of Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed Tan Chong Group) and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, where he held positions in asset management, property development and valuation.

Yap graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management (Honours). He also holds a Master of Science in Project Management, National University of Singapore.

