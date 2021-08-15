75th Independence Day: Indian athletes have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech on Sunday applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Athletes of the Indian contingent who had participated in the Tokyo Games, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Mirabai Chanu along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were among those present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

PM Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Ahead of the national flag hoisting ceremony, Neeraj Chopra said it's a new experience for him as he used to watch the ceremony on TV and now he personally attending it.

"Earlier, we used to watch flag hoisting ceremony on TV and now we are personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me," said Neeraj Chopra.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

On Saturday, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind hosted a 'High Tea' for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.

The President congratulated the entire Indian Contingent for their excellent efforts. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members, and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations.