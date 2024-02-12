 A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

AP |
Feb 12, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A day after losing to Minnesota in salary arbitration, utilityman Nick Gordon was traded from the Twins to the Miami Marlins on Sunday for left-handed reliever Steven Okert.

HT Image
HT Image

Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 games, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBIs over 136 games in 2022.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15, when he started a six-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

He had a .250 batting average with 15 homers and 80 RBIs in three seasons with the Twins.

Gordon was awarded a $900,000 salary on Saturday rather than his request for $1.25 million. He is a half-brother of former Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon and a son of former All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon.

Okert was 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 64 relief appearances last year for the Marlins, striking out 73 and walking 24 in 58 2/3 innings while allowing nine home runs. The 32-year-old is 12-9 with a 3.70 ERA in six seasons with San Francisco (2016-18) and Miami (2021-23).

Okert agreed last month to a one-year contract for $1,062,500. He is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season, and Gordon is eligible after the 2027 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On