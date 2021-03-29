Home / Sports / Aditi Ashok makes cut at Kia Classic
sports

Aditi Ashok makes cut at Kia Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remained in the middle of the leaderboard at Kia Classic after rounds of 74-72-71 on the LPGA Tour
PTI | By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:10 PM IST
File Photo of Aditi Ashok(Getty Images)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remained in the middle of the leaderboard at Kia Classic after rounds of 74-72-71 on the LPGA Tour here.

Aditi, who has had modest results and shown her quality in patches, would be happy to see the game trending well. She is at Tied-45th.

She found a lot of fairway in the first two rounds and greens in all three, but putting still needs a bit of work, which is bound to come along as she plays more.

After scoring 74 in the first round, she had a nice run of birdies between 12th and 14th as she shot 72 and made the cut.

In the third round, she had a colourful card with an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and a double in her 71.

Meanwhile, Inbee Park opened a five-stroke lead in a bid to finally win the Kia Classic. Runner-up three times in 2010, 2016 and 2019, the Hall of Famer shot a 3-under 69 to reach 12-under 204 at Aviara Golf Club.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR after Ronaldo’s complaints

Belotti and Locatelli earn Italy win in Bulgaria

World Cup qualifiers: Denmark rout Moldova 8-0

India to name reserves in Tokyo Olympics shooting squad

The 32-year-old South Korean star, Park is making her first LPGA Tour start of the season and she has 20 tour wins with seven majors.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and Madelene Sagstrom were 6-under in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week in Rancho Mirage. Ko, the ANA winner in April 2019, shot 68. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditi ashok indian golf
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP