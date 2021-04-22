Home / Sports / Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia
The Haryana-boxer, who is also the reigning Asian Games champion, prevailed 5-0 against local favourite Tamir Galanov to make the last-four stage.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Amit Panghal(Getty)

Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of at least a bronze at the Governor's Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses.



However, Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), the Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Vinod Tanwar (49kg) made early exits.

While Vinod lost to Russia's Igor Tsaregorodtsev (49kg) 2-3, Sumit went down 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Dishod Ruzmetov (81kg).

Naman, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, was beaten 0-5 by Kazakhstan's Aybek Oralbay (91kg).

Ashish, on the other hand, lost a close one to Russia's Nikita Kuzmin (75kg), going down 2-3.

Hussamuddin, however, lost to Uzbekistan's Miraziz Murzakhalilov (57kg) in a unanimous verdict.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
