Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: India in action in kabaddi vs Thailand; fighting for medal in 35km race walk

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: India, who are placed fourth on the medal tally, will hope for another positive outing on Day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In action will be India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who will aim for a gold, in men's javelin throw final. Kishore Kumar Jena is another Indian, who'll be competing in the same event and he too would aim for a podium finish. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11

In other track and field events we have Harmilan Bains and Chanda, who'll take part in the women's 800m finals. Harmilan will hope for a second medal at the continental event, having already won a silver medal in women's 1500m earlier in the competition. Avinash Sable, who won gold in men's 3000m steeplechase, will look to repeat his feat but in a different discipline. The long-distance runner will be in action in men's 5000m with Gulveer Singh being the other Indian also participating in the event. Gulveer too has already won a medal in the Asian Games, when he finished third in the men's 10,000m final.

Apart from track and field, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action in the semifinal encounter against Korea. India have so far hammered almost every opponent and topped Pool A to qualify for the semis. India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, who won their matches comfortably, will look to carry forward the momentum on Wednesday.

India's medal tally:

Gold: 15

Silver: 26

Bronze: 28

Catch the LIVE updates of the Asian Games, Day 11:

