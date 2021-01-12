'Didn't receive Covid test report, just been told it's positive', says Saina

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said that she hasn’t received her COVID-19 test report and was just informed by the authorities that she has tested positive for the virus.

Nehwal took to Twitter and wrote that rules state that the report should come in by five hours, but this was not the procedure followed in her case.

“I still didn't receive the covid test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm-up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in Bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia,” Nehwal tweeted.

Earlier today, Saina and HS Prannoy were forced out of the YONEX Thailand Open Super 100 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 in a third round of tests here, just a few weeks after recovering from the dreaded infection.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap too was forced to withdraw ‘due to close proximity’ with wife and fellow shuttler Saina.

"After testing positive, both the players have been taken to the hospital to be isolated for a minimum period of 10 days. While Parupalli Kashyap has also withdrawn from the tournament and is quarantined in his hotel room due to close proximity with Nehwal," the Badminton Association of India said in a statement.

While the trio will miss the tournament, the rest of the Indian team players have been allowed to participate in the event.

“According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols,” BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said.

